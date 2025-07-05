403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Construction Industry Secures Billions in Global Projects
(MENAFN) According to figures from the Trade Ministry, Turkey’s construction sector embarked on overseas ventures totaling USD6.2 billion during the initial six months of 2025, placing it among the top ten nations in worldwide annual construction revenue.
Between January and June, Turkish builders undertook 93 international projects, each averaging a value of USD66.5 million.
Data from the Trade Ministry revealed that the construction field completed 386 overseas projects worth USD617.2 billion in 2020, followed by 459 projects valued at USD631.79 billion in 2021, 512 projects totaling USD20.1 billion in 2022, 445 projects amounting to USD628.6 billion in 2023, and 378 projects worth USD31.2 billion in 2024 amid the peak of the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
The mean worth of international construction assignments was USD69.3 million in 2021, USD39.2 million in 2022, USD64.2 million in 2023, and USD82.7 million in 2024.
Up to now, Turkish constructors have completed 12,627 foreign projects valued at USD543.6 billion across 137 countries since 1972.
The Turkish construction industry is predominantly engaged in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Middle East, and Africa.
The CIS represented 43.2 percent of Turkey’s overseas construction endeavors, totaling USD235 billion, followed by the Middle East with 25.5 percent at USD138.5 billion, and Africa with 17.9 percent at USD97 billion.
Between January and June, Turkish builders undertook 93 international projects, each averaging a value of USD66.5 million.
Data from the Trade Ministry revealed that the construction field completed 386 overseas projects worth USD617.2 billion in 2020, followed by 459 projects valued at USD631.79 billion in 2021, 512 projects totaling USD20.1 billion in 2022, 445 projects amounting to USD628.6 billion in 2023, and 378 projects worth USD31.2 billion in 2024 amid the peak of the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
The mean worth of international construction assignments was USD69.3 million in 2021, USD39.2 million in 2022, USD64.2 million in 2023, and USD82.7 million in 2024.
Up to now, Turkish constructors have completed 12,627 foreign projects valued at USD543.6 billion across 137 countries since 1972.
The Turkish construction industry is predominantly engaged in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Middle East, and Africa.
The CIS represented 43.2 percent of Turkey’s overseas construction endeavors, totaling USD235 billion, followed by the Middle East with 25.5 percent at USD138.5 billion, and Africa with 17.9 percent at USD97 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment