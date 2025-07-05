Shopappliances Launches Explosive 4Th Of July Savings Event

Shopappliances

Exclusive bundle deals, and manufacturer rebates across washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, and more⁠-just in time for summer upgrades and festive grilling.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShopAppliances .com, your authorized dealer for premium home appliances, today announced its highly anticipated 4th of July Savings Event, spotlighting major markdowns, exclusive bundle deals, and manufacturer rebates across washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, and more⁠-just in time for summer upgrades and festive grilling.

4th of July Savings Highlights:

Up to 41% off select major appliances, with free shipping on orders over $599, ensuring affordability and convenience for your home remodeling needs

Top picks across all rooms: featured deals include front‐load washers, dual‐fuel ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, and top‐freezer refrigerators-perfect for both kitchen renovation and outdoor entertaining

Manufacturer Rebates You Can't Miss:

ShopAppliances is sweetening the savings with manufacturer-tiered rebates through July 9:

Samsung“July 4th Savings” – Earn up to $500 back with package deals, plus an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator-and receive a complimentary year of warranty coverage

Electrolux bundles – Get $100 cash back with select laundry pair purchases via mail-in rebate from Electrolux, valid through July 10

Perlick refrigeration rebate – Title to as much as $500 cash back on select under‐counter units, active through July 2

Plus ongoing Bosch, Frigidaire, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and other“Buy More, Save More” rebate programs valid through summer 2025 .

Why Shop with Us This Independence Day?

Manufacturer Warranty: Reliable coverage from 1–5 years, depending on brand .

Hassle-Free Returns: 60‐day return policy for peace of mind

Fast & Free Shipping: On all orders over $599

Flexible Financing: Monthly payment options available via Affirm at checkout-no hidden fees, zero fuss

U.S.-Based Support: Friendly assistance from Brooklyn headquarters, with phone and email customer service

Event Timeline:

Sale Period: July 4 – July 9, 2025

Rebate Deadlines: Most manufacturer rebates eligible through July 9–11 (dates vary by brand).

Our 4th of July event is more than just a sale-it's a celebration of comfort, savings, and service, Our team made sure this event brings best-in-class appliance selections, flexible payment, and peace of mind with warranty and returns-so every household can upgrade and celebrate worry-free this Independence Day.

For more information, product selection, rebate eligibility, or to take advantage of this limited-time event, visit ShopAppliances or contact their support team at (646) 461‐6811 or ....

About ShopAppliances

ShopAppliances is a dedicated online retailer of premium kitchen, laundry, and home appliances. As a factory-authorized dealer, they offer top brands, manufacturer warranties, expert guidance, and flexible financing to simplify home appliance purchases.

Media Contact:

ShopAppliances

(646) 461‐6811 |

...

Joe F

coupons

+1 646-461-6811

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

