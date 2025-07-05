New AI-Powered School Communication Boosts Efficiency And Safety

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 5, 2025 12:45 am - School Signals is pleased to announce the release of AI-driven school communication tools that improve communication efficiency and safeguard school communities.

Denton, TX, July 1, 2025 -- School Signals is pleased to announce the release of AI-driven tools that improve efficiency and keep school communication safer.

The School Signals AI Assist is a post-writing tool for the School Feed.

The School Signals AI Monitor is a content monitoring tool that helps ensure the School Feed stays relevant and appropriate.

The School Signals AI Translate serves families who prefer the communication to be translated into their language.

A recent RAND report shows that nearly 60% of school principals already use AI tools, setting a clear expectation for school platforms. At School Signals, we've listened. The School Signals AI Assist helps principals and communication teams create announcements and updates quickly, simplifying communication and saving time. The AI Assist generates a School Feed post from a provided prompt or draft. The user can choose a tone of voice and easily compare styles before selecting the one that fits best.

James Shields, CEO of School Signals, states, "AI tools offer convenience and efficiency for heads of school and busy school administrators. Communication is inherently human, but AI can help identify gaps and improve clarity. The AI Assist enhances writing, which can be critical, especially during a time crunch."

The School Signals AI Monitor, built with the AWS Bedrock Guardrails, scans the School Feed and Classrooms Feeds content to filter out concerning posts or comments. School administrators can review the flags and adjust the AI filter if the flagging is too strict.

James Shields adds, "Content monitoring brings safety to school communication by detecting foul language. AI-driven filtering improves this safeguard by looking into the context, not just a singular word."

The School Signals AI Translate serves families who'd like to receive communication in their native language. A parent may set their language preference, and the AI Translate displays the translation of the school communication in the user's language.

These AI tools are now available in the School Feed, Classroom Feed, and account settings.

About School Signals:

School Signals is a subscription-based next-generation platform and app for positive school communication, information delivery, and parent engagement. The company offers its services and features for school districts and private schools. School Signals is for both desktop and mobile. The School Signals app is available for authorized users in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Schedule a demo at schoolsignals/demo