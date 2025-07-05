AIXA Miner Raises $80M Series B To Advance AI Cloud Mining For Passive Income

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New funding to boost green energy data centers and deliver up to 25% higher returns for global users DENVER, CO, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner , a leading cloud mining platform, has announced the completion of a major $80 million Series B financing round aimed at accelerating its AI-powered cloud mining infrastructure. The fresh capital will be used to expand green energy data centers across Asia, Europe, and North America, and to integrate advanced artificial intelligence systems designed to optimize mining efficiency and increase user returns by up to 25% .

This strategic investment highlights strong market confidence in AIXA Miner's approach to sustainable, accessible, and automated crypto mining, enabling everyday users worldwide to generate steady passive income with minimal effort. AI and Cloud Mining: Smarter, Greener, More Profitable AIXA Miner's new AI tools dynamically allocate computing power, predict optimal mining windows, and reduce energy consumption, all while maintaining robust mining performance. By combining artificial intelligence with cloud mining, the platform offers users:

More reliable and stable daily income



Enhanced mining success rates



Lower operational costs through renewable energy

Automated, hands-free management of mining contracts

These innovations ensure that users get consistent passive income while supporting an eco-friendly blockchain ecosystem. Flexible Short-Term Contracts for Every Investor The platform offers a range of short-term contracts that fit different investment goals, all fully automated to let your crypto work for you 24/7. Here are some examples of the current contracts and their returns:

Investment Daily Income Total Return Net Profit $100 $3.50 $107 $7 $500 $6.35 $531.75 $31.75 $1,000 $13.00 $1,130 $130 $5,000 $75.00 $7,250 $2,250 $10,000 $160.00 $17,200 $7,200

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced investor, these contracts offer a transparent way to earn passive income without the complexity of traditional crypto trading.

Expanding Green Energy Data Centers

With this new funding, AIXA Miner is rapidly expanding its renewable energy-powered mining facilities , utilizing wind and hydropower to minimize environmental impact. This commitment to sustainability not only helps reduce carbon emissions but also contributes to keeping operational costs low, benefits passed directly to users in the form of higher, more stable returns .

Who Should Consider AIXA Miner?

AIXA Miner is an ideal solution for those seeking:



A reliable source of daily passive income



A green and responsible approach to crypto mining



An automated, beginner-friendly platform requiring no hardware

Stable earnings unaffected by market volatility



The platform's rapid user growth in the first half of 2025 reflects its strong appeal to a wide range of crypto enthusiasts and investors worldwide.

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a cutting-edge cloud mining platform that combines AI technology with sustainable green energy to offer simple, automated crypto mining. Trusted by users globally, AIXA Miner makes it possible to earn passive income from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more-without the usual stress or technical barriers.

Start maximizing your crypto earnings today:



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional fi

CONTACT: Name: Leif Mikkelsen Email: ... Job Title: Marketing