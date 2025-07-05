AIXA Miner Raises $80M Series B To Advance AI Cloud Mining For Passive Income
|Investment
|Daily Income
|Total Return
|Net Profit
|$100
|$3.50
|$107
|$7
|$500
|$6.35
|$531.75
|$31.75
|$1,000
|$13.00
|$1,130
|$130
|$5,000
|$75.00
|$7,250
|$2,250
|$10,000
|$160.00
|$17,200
|$7,200
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced investor, these contracts offer a transparent way to earn passive income without the complexity of traditional crypto trading.
Expanding Green Energy Data Centers
With this new funding, AIXA Miner is rapidly expanding its renewable energy-powered mining facilities , utilizing wind and hydropower to minimize environmental impact. This commitment to sustainability not only helps reduce carbon emissions but also contributes to keeping operational costs low, benefits passed directly to users in the form of higher, more stable returns .
Who Should Consider AIXA Miner?
AIXA Miner is an ideal solution for those seeking:
- A reliable source of daily passive income
A green and responsible approach to crypto mining
An automated, beginner-friendly platform requiring no hardware
Stable earnings unaffected by market volatility
The platform's rapid user growth in the first half of 2025 reflects its strong appeal to a wide range of crypto enthusiasts and investors worldwide.
About AIXA Miner
AIXA Miner is a cutting-edge cloud mining platform that combines AI technology with sustainable green energy to offer simple, automated crypto mining. Trusted by users globally, AIXA Miner makes it possible to earn passive income from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more-without the usual stress or technical barriers.
Start maximizing your crypto earnings today:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional fi
Legal Disclaimer:
