Quiet Rise Of A Closed 0Day Marketplace Raises Eyebrows In Cybersecurity Circles

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a digital landscape increasingly shaped by supply-chain compromises and evasive malware frameworks, a new entity is quietly gaining attention: 0dayvulnerabilities . This low-profile, invitation-only platform claims to offer access to- custom-built, undetectable, and never sold twice.

According to the site, it does not simply list vulnerabilities. Instead, it delivers private exploit chains , fully operational payloads, and infrastructure support - all packaged with stealth in mind. Each build is tailored per client and includes the option for integrated countermeasures.

Security researchers have noticed growing chatter in underground forums referencing a vendor providing“zero-trace delivery” and“undetected by any AV” payloads. The offering appears to include:



17+ active private 0days

3 new exploits monthly

Full infrastructure kits

Hardened C2 and dropper support 24/7 operational assistance

While the platform's claims are hard to verify externally, it aligns with a growing trend toward closed-source offensive tooling , typically unavailable on public or darknet marketplaces.

Discussions across threat forums increasingly include queries like buy 0day , buy 0day exploit , and analysis of zero day exploit price structures in niche circles. According to open-source intelligence (OSINT), operational-grade exploits-particularly for platforms like Android, macOS, and Windows-can fetch six figures, especially when pre-auth RCEs are involved.

One testimonial allegedly from a threat actor group claims a successful breach of a Tier 1 fintech platform using tools sourced via the site. While the source can't be verified, it aligns with the platform's claim that their tools are“real-world tested payloads” used in stealth campaigns.

“This is not your average leak site. It's a structured offensive toolkit service - with full support and zero visibility,” said an anonymous operator in a private channel.

Unlike marketplaces focused on noisy proof-of-concepts, 0dayvulnerabilities presents a cleaner, quieter model. With a strict no-resell policy and individualized exploit kits, it positions itself in contrast to noisy commodity brokers. For those looking to buy exploit 0day in a format ready for immediate deployment, this approach marks a distinct shift from the traditional threat economy.

Whether this closed vendor is a flash in the pan or a long-term player remains to be seen. But as demand for advanced persistence and undetectable RCE grows, so too does interest in truly private tooling - even if it comes at a premium.

Disclaimer : This article is based on publicly available descriptions and should not be interpreted as an endorsement or solicitation. It is published for informational and cybersecurity analysis purposes only.