Trump Enacts "One Big, Beautiful Bill" Amid Debt Concerns
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump delivered his signature legislative victory Friday, enacting the sweeping "One Big, Beautiful Bill" during a dramatic White House ceremony that he proclaimed would launch America's economic transformation.
"This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run," Trump declared at the signing ceremony staged during a Fourth of July military family picnic at the White House.
The president painted an explosive economic future, boldly predicting: "After this kicks in, our country is going to be a Rocketship, economically."
Trump framed the monumental legislation as vindication of his electoral mandate, emphasizing: "We made promises, and it's really promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them. There's a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy."
The president unleashed grand proclamations about America's trajectory, announcing: "The Golden Age of America is upon us. We are in the golden age. It's going to be a period of time the likes of which I don't think this country has ever experienced before."
"We're going to make America great again," Trump continued. "It's happening very fast."
The House of Representatives narrowly approved the massive tax-cut and spending package Thursday in a razor-thin 218-214 vote, despite concerns over its staggering fiscal impact.
The legislation threatens to balloon the national debt by an estimated $3.4 trillion while securing Trump administration domestic priorities.
Pivoting to international affairs, Trump celebrated recent military operations against Iran as "a flawless mission."
"Every single bomb hit, and it was total obliteration. Total obliteration," the president boasted.
Trump claimed unprecedented border security success, asserting "zero illegal people" crossed last month while launching fierce attacks on his predecessor's immigration record, alleging Joe Biden admitted "21 million people," including "gangs and prisoners and drug lords."
The president savaged Biden's tenure as "four horrible years of embarrassment," particularly condemning the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal as potentially "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country."
"We're never going to let a thing like that happen again," Trump vowed.
