Shantanu Maheshwari Says, 'Love In Vietnam' Bridges Gap Between Two Beautiful Cultures
The world premiere of the film was recently hosted at the state-of-the-art Ariyana Convention Centre in the coastal city of Danang in Vietnam at the 3rd edition of Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF). The film marks the first-ever India-Vietnam co-production film. The event saw Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan, director Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producers Captain Rahul Bali, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammed Antuley, Sahil Shiekh, and Zeba Sajid walk the red carpet.
Talking about the film, Shantanu Maheshwari said,“'Love in Vietnam' is a journey that touched my heart from the very beginning. To see how warmly it was received here at the world premiere is incredibly humbling. It's a story that transcends borders, and I feel proud to represent a film that builds a bridge between two beautiful cultures”.
The gala evening also saw the presence of the Director of DANAFF Ms. Ngo Phuong Lan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Ms. T. Ajungla Jamir, Head of Danang Culture, Sports & Tourism Department Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoi An, and Consul General of Russia Ms. Mizonova M Georgievna.
The film is set against Vietnam's stunning landscapes, depicting some of the greatest human virtues like love, resilience, commitment, sacrifice and respect.
Rahhat Shah Kazmi shared,“I'm truly overwhelmed by the love this film has received from the audience. As a musical, we were a bit anxious about how it would resonate with viewers outside India, but love is a universal emotion, and I believe that's what connected everyone. The response from the media, critics, and the industry here in Vietnam has been deeply heartening”.
This romantic film was officially announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Produced by internationally acclaimed curator and filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali along with Omung Kumar, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammad Antuley & Sahil Sheikh this cross-cultural love story boasts of a talented ensemble cast from both the countries that includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, Krisheka Patel and Vietnamese Superstar Kha Ngan.
'Love in Vietnam' will be released in theatres globally later this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment