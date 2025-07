Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Presents The Sustainability Report 2024

The report covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024, and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. As an initial step, we have also considered the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2, issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which set the requirements for disclosing sustainability and climate-related financial information.

The full report is available at GAP's website at , under the“Investors” section.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.