Asset Management Company Registration Professional Assistance And Legal Support

Investment management is a crucial tool for achieving financial goals, growing capital, and maintaining financial stability.

By registering an asset management company in the Czech jurisdiction, you can create favorable conditions for income growth, providing a lucrative opportunity to conduct a successful business within the European Union. Among the factors that contribute to attracting foreign investors are a stable economy, a dynamic investment market, optimal taxation, state support, and more.

Trust fund registration – an opportunity to protect, preserve, and multiply capital

A trust fund is a legal structure in which any type of asset (such as money, real estate, or securities) is transferred to a trustee for the benefit of beneficiaries who receive direct benefits. This type of fund ensures the safe transfer of assets to heirs or other persons specified in the contract.

Investment funds are currently proving to be a very popular option. By pooling the funds of investors (individuals and legal entities), they work to create the best conditions for asset management and profit generation. Depending on their specialization, funds have broad opportunities to invest in various projects, securities, real estate, cryptocurrency, and other types of assets.

Hedge funds are a special type of investment fund that is less subject to regulation by government agencies. They can provide their investors with high returns, even in challenging market conditions, due to the flexibility of using various strategies.

Hedge fund registration in the Czech Republic allows you to attract qualified investors from around the world. To create a hedge fund, you need a management company that obtains a license and meets all the requirements of the Czech National Bank. An unlimited number of different investment strategies can be used, contributing to the most effective use of the capital raised.

Hedge funds and asset management companies are reliable financial instruments due to being registered on special lists maintained by the national regulator, the CNB.

Asset management company registration with the help of the FinCzech team: benefits and advantages

The Czech Republic's membership in the European Union presents numerous opportunities for conducting business across a wide range of different countries. In fact, registering an asset management company in the Czech Republic is one of the most convenient and profitable ways of starting legal activities in the international market.

The Czech Republic offers a stable market economy with steady growth dynamics and reliable banking and legal systems. Moreover, the presence of a positively disposed regulator for such financial structures plays an important role, which is often lacking in jurisdictions such as Luxembourg, Italy, or France. Compliance with European legislation on investment companies and funds, as well as compliance with all MiFID, OECD, FATF, MiCAR, and MiCA requirements, provides reliable guarantees for the protection of investor rights.

The FinCzech team of experts has experience in registering investment funds and The Y s.r.o. in the Czech Republic, offering comprehensive consulting support and legal assistance at all stages of cooperation. Better yet, we ensure optimal terms and reasonable registration costs: two months and €29,000 for an investment fund registered for a specific client; one week and €40,000 for an investment fund already registered for sale; two weeks and €60,000 for an investment fund already registered for sale, with our team and a Czech notary coming to your office to re-register the fund.

Among the advantages of registering funds and companies in the Czech Republic are:



The legal transfer of capital to Europe.

easy distribution of shares in the fund's assets;

no requirements for professional skills and education of management company executives;

low limit for qualified investors - only €125,000, compared to $5 million in the US, for example;

investors can invest in any asset: cash, securities, real estate, etc..

The maximum amount of assets under management - €500 million;

The possibility of orienting the fund towards any activity without restrictions on the types, forms, and territories of investment of the attracted assets;

reliable protection of investors' rights through the supervisory functions of the CNB; no mandatory requirement to work through a depositary.



For any questions related to registering investment funds and asset management companies in the Czech Republic, please get in touch with one of our experienced experts.

