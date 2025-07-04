EU, Moldova Condemn War Against Ukraine, Russian Hybrid Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The text of the joint declaration was published on the European Commission's website , Ukrinform reports.

"Moldova and the EU are cooperating more closely than ever, both politically and economically, in the face of escalating threats to regional security caused by Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We restate our resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In this context, we stand together in countering these threats and reaffirming the EU's unwavering support for Moldova's sovereignty, stability, resilience, and economic development," the declaration states.

The EU reconfirmed its solidarity with and support to Moldova in countering hybrid and cyber threats posed by Russia and expressed its readiness to continue supporting Moldova's digital transformation and cyber security, including through Cyber Rapid Response Teams.

Special attention was given to Russia's attempts to interfere in Moldova's electoral processes.

"We reaffirm that the future of Moldova must be determined freely and democratically by its citizens, without external pressure, foreign interference, or manipulation. We strongly condemn the persistent and increasing hybrid threats posed by Russia aiming to undermine democratic elections in Moldova, including information manipulation and interference, and the use of largescale electoral corruption through local proxies," the declaration reads.

The EU remains committed to support Moldova's resilience in combating destabilizing actions, including through the EU Partnership Mission in Moldova (EUPM) and stands ready to mobilize any other available instruments, the declaration said.

The European Union welcomed the progress Moldova has made to strengthen its energy security, improve its resilience and reduce its dependence from Russian supplies, and expressed hope for further progress in this regard.

"We strongly condemn Russia's continued weaponization of energy thus aiming to destabilize political situation in Moldova. In the face of Russia's continued pressure on the energy sector, the EU and its Member States have acted decisively and stood in solidarity with Moldova and its people by providing crucial support to citizens and businesses during the energy crisis and advancing reforms to integrate Moldova fully into the EU energy market," the statement said.

The two sides also reaffirmed their "strong and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders."

The EU and Moldova underscored their shared commitment to a comprehensive, peaceful, and lasting reintegration of the country and called on Russia to withdraw all its military forces and ammunition from the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

