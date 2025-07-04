M&A Advisory Firm LAVA Strengthens Leadership With New Partner

LAVA Advisory Partners, a London-based M&A advisory firm, has appointed Paul Joyce as a new partner as it gears up for a period of accelerated growth.

Joyce joins from Forvis Mazars, where he spent the last eight years building and leading the London M&A team. With more than two decades of M&A and corporate finance experience, his background spans senior roles at Deloitte, Credit Suisse and PwC.

He brings a strong track record in financial and professional services, with particular expertise in fund and trust administration, offshore services, and people-centric businesses.

His appointment sees LAVA expand its partnership team to three, joining founding partners Hamish Martin and Simon Woodcock. His experience will offer additional leadership depth and origination capacity during a period of growth and expansion for the firm.

Founded in 2020, LAVA advises on M&A and financing deals across sectors including professional services, aerospace, education, and technology. The team is known for complex transactions, insert indicator of growth, and confirmed its status as an Employee-Owned Trust last year.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Joyce said: “From my first meeting Hamish and Simon, I was struck by the clarity of the firm's proposition, the strength of its team, and the quality of its client base.

“There's a huge opportunity to be the boutique advisor of choice for real people: founders, investors and teams who want something more thoughtful, more human, and more transparent than the usual M&A experience. Being able to deliver that is what gets me out of bed in the morning.”

Simon Woodcock, Partner at LAVA, added :“Paul is a brilliant addition for LAVA. He's the right partner at the right time, bringing experience, energy and valuable sector insight. It's testament to everything we've built that such an experienced and respected industry figure is so keen to join us and bring his skills to bear for the benefit of the team and our clients. We're delighted to welcome him to LAVA and have no doubt he'll fit right in!”

Joyce's arrival follows the appointment of five new hires earlier this year, with LAVA bringing in three Associate Directors, an Analyst and its first Operations Coordinator earlier this year.

-- ENDS --

About LAVA

LAVA is an M&A advisory with a difference. We never do the same deal twice, leveraging our extensive experience to focus on where our creative, bespoke approach to dealmaking can have the most impact. Buy side, sell side, or purely advisory, LAVA has the answers.

Website:

Please direct all media and press enquiries to City Road Communications.

Email: ...