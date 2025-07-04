M.O.B.A. Network Launches Groundbreaking Overframe Desktop App For Warframe Gamers

Stockholm – July 4, 2025 – M.O.B.A. Network, the leading community platform for gamers, proudly announces the launch of the Overframe app, an advanced desktop companion built for Warframe players. This release marks a major milestone as the first product to emerge from M.O.B.A. Forge, the company's internal product incubator, which is focused on developing high-impact tools for gamers and creators.

Designed to extend the capabilities of the popular Overframe web brand, the Overframe app empowers Warframe enthusiasts with powerful real-time functionality and seamless desktop integration. Available as an Electron-based application, it can be downloaded directly from Overfram or via the Overwolf appstore, expanding M.O.B.A. Network's footprint in the in-game app market.

“The Overframe app is more than a utility - it's a bridge between gameplay and community knowledge,” said Anders Ribbing, CEO of M.O.B.A. Network.“It's also a proud first result of M.O.B.A. Forge, our in-house product innovation hub that will serve as a launchpad for future gamer-focused solutions.”

The app has been developed by the dedicated Overframe team in close collaboration with M.O.B.A. Forge, combining deep community insight with product innovation. This partnership ensured that the app was shaped directly by player needs, maintaining Overframe's reputation for trusted, high-utility tools while introducing an entirely new level of functionality.

Built for One of the World's Most Passionate Communities

Developed by the game studio, Digital Extremes, Warframe is a critically acclaimed multiplayer action-RPG with over 80 million registered players globally. The free-to-play game, available across PC and every modern console, is known for its high-paced combat, intricate customization options, and deep lore elements that foster a vibrant and engaged community.

The Overframe app introduces real-time build tracking, item statistics, and personalized recommendations, offering players a new layer of insight directly from their desktop. These features are not available in any existing Warframe companion tools, positioning Overframe as the go-to application for both casual and competitive players seeking to enhance their gameplay.

Strategic Expansion into In-Game Applications

This product launch reflects M.O.B.A. Network's broader strategy to organically develop and scale high-utility apps in under-monetized sectors of gaming. In-game companion tools present untapped opportunities for both user experience and monetization, aligning with M.O.B.A.'s long-term vision to diversify its product portfolio and revenue while delivering value to its audience.

About M.O.B.A. Forge

M.O.B.A. Forge is M.O.B.A. Network's innovation initiative - a creative lab tasked with spinning out new digital products that empower gamers and creators. By combining community insight, in-house talent, and platform data, M.O.B.A. Forge aims to accelerate experimentation and unlock new frontiers in gamer engagement.

For more information on the Overframe app, visit Overframe .

