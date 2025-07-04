403
Dubai Investments Announces Key Leadership Appointments
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai Investments PJSC has announced the appointment of Mushtaq Masood as Chief Operating Officer (COO), succeeding his previous position as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As COO, he will be responsible for leading the Group's operational strategy, enhancing efficiencies, aligning cross-functional initiatives, overseeing mergers and acquisitions and driving sustainable value creation.
Mushtaq has been with Dubai Investments since 2008, during which time he streamlined treasury operations, managed funding requirements, and structured key financing arrangements. He also led various acquisition and divestment initiatives across the Group, delivering value to the stakeholders. Concurrently, Nishant Shah will step into the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), having previously served as Finance Director for Dubai Investments since 2019, bringing continuity to the Group's finance function. He will be responsible for financial reporting and will oversee treasury and investment activities. Nishant's appointment acknowledges his role in driving excellence in financial reporting and implementing internal controls across the function.
