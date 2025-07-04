Pfmcrypto Launches $1M+ Rewards Campaign With AI-Powered 1-Day XRP Mining Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New short-term XRP mining contracts offer instant access, daily income, and $10 sign-up bonuses-no technical experience required.

London, England, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFMCrypto, the world's leading crypto asset management platform, has officially launched its innovative“1-Day Contract,” offering new users a flexible, low-risk entry point to experience the platform's capabilities. The product debut is backed by a major promotional campaign featuring over $1 million in giveaways, including a $10 bonus for every new registrant.

PFM Crypto Launches $1M+ Giveaway with New 1-Day XRP Mining Contract.

Click here to explore more about PFMCrypto.





What Is PFM Crypto XRP Mining Contract-and Why Now?

Unlike traditional mining that relies on proof-of-work (PoW), XRP uses a consensus protocol, making conventional mining methods infeasible. PFMCrypto addresses this challenge by introducing a simulated cloud mining model that allows users to earn XRP rewards through mining contracts.

PFMCrypto is a remote digital asset mining platform where users rent computing power from PFMCrypto's high-performance, environmentally friendly mining facilities. Supporting a range of cryptocurrencies-including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC, and SOL-the platform eliminates technical and financial barriers, making passive income more accessible than ever.

With the launch of the“1-Day Contract,” PFM Crypto expands from a high-performance VIP platform to a global solution welcoming retail traders and everyday investors.

The platform currently supports over 9.2 million users in 192 countries, offers over 10 different contract options, giving users the freedom to select the plan that best suits their needs.

Examples include:

$10 Mining Contract – 1-day term – Earn $0.60 daily

$100 Mining Contract – 2-day term – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 bonus

$1,000 Mining Contract – 9-day term – Earn $13.10 daily

$5,000 Mining Contract – 30-day term – Earn $78.50 daily

These innovative plans enable long-term Cryptocurrency holders to remain invested during sideways or corrective markets while enjoying consistent returns.

Click here to explore more mining contracts.

“1-Day Contract” Launch Details

The new product is now available across PFM Crypto's web and mobile platforms. Priced at just $10 with $0.66 daily returns, it offers an easy and affordable way for users to tap into the PFM Crypto ecosystem.

$1M+ Community Rewards Campaign

To celebrate the launch, PFM Crypto has introduced a board-approved rewards initiative exceeding $1 million. The program provides true barrier-free access-all new users receive a $10 bonus credited instantly to their account.

Click here to become a new user of PFMCrypto.

Highlights of the Limited-Time Campaign

- Intensive 24-Hour Mining Window: A short-term format designed for rapid gains, allowing users to mine XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC, and SOL in an optimized time frame, and get mining income every day

- $1M in Mining Rewards: Structured reward tiers of $10 / $35 / $1,800 / $4,800, incentivizing participation from both new and returning users.

- Enhanced Daily Yields: Users will enjoy elevated mining returns for the duration of the campaign.

This bold campaign is designed to boost platform adoption, drive community engagement, and showcase PFMCrypto's core value proposition.

Click here to view the limited-time mining campaign.

Why This Matters for Crypto Investors

PFMCrypto blends AI innovation, financial technology, and real-world utility-a rare combination that resonates strongly with modern crypto investors. The platform delivers daily returns without requiring technical knowledge or active trading.

Why PFMCrypto Is Ideal for XRP Mining-Both Beginners and Pros:

- No Equipment Needed: Instant access to institutional-grade mining infrastructure

- Zero Maintenance Fees: PFM Crypto covers electricity, cooling, and upkeep

- $10 Welcome Bonus: All new users receive a sign-up reward and login incentives

- Daily Payouts + Capital Protection: Earn income daily with your principal returned at maturity

By focusing on measurable performance over hype, PFM Crypto has positioned itself as a serious, value-driven solution in the evolving crypto landscape.

About PFM Crypto

Operated by FCA-regulated Precision Financial Management Ltd (Company No. 11719896), PFM Crypto represents a new class of digital asset platforms-data-driven, results-oriented, and globally trusted. Since its founding in 2018, the Leyland-based company has emerged as one of the most promising crypto investment platforms for investors seeking consistent, real-world returns.



For full campaign details and to participate:

CONTACT: Amelia Elspeth PFMCrypto ...