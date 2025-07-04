Democratic Republic Of The Congo - Bunia: Peacekeepers Train 35 Youth In Operating Excavators

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

After three weeks of training on operating excavators, also known as mechanical shovels, thirty-five participants, including four young women, received their completion certificates on Friday, 4 July 2025, at the Ndoromo military camp located on the outskirts of Bunia.

This marks the second cohort trained by MONUSCO's Bangladeshi contingent. In November last year, twenty-nine individuals completed a similar course initiative aims to provide vocational skills to youth from Bunia and surrounding areas, helping improve their employment prospects in a province affected by insecurity and high unemployment, especially among the younger generation. It also offers an alternative for those at risk of recruitment by armed groups, which often target idle or marginalized youth.

Proudly holding his certificate, Moïse Saukpa shared his motivation:“I took part in the training on operating excavators organized by the Bangladeshis. This was a dream I was determined to pursue. I had already planned to enrol elsewhere before this opportunity came up, and I decided to make the most of it.”

He sees the training as a turning point:“It will benefit me greatly, not only by deepening my mechanical knowledge but also by helping us integrate into society and avoid negative influences. This kind of support raises awareness among young people and helps us steer away from harmful choices.”

He also delivered a message to his peers:“To those who have joined armed groups, we say: stop engaging in actions that harm the country. Instead, take part in training like this and take control of your future".

Desange Munguromo Unyera, one of the four women trained, encouraged other girls to break free from gender stereotypes in technical fields:“The future may be uncertain, but my message to the girls of Bunia is to commit wholeheartedly. Work is a noble value. I encourage all girls to participate in this kind of training. It was completely free, and in return, we gained both knowledge and certificates.”

Since the beginning of the year, MONUSCO's military contingents have trained hundreds of young people in Ituri in various trades. These include operating heavy machinery, repairing mobile phones and electronics, working as electricians, and cultivating vegetables.

