Countdown To Launch: Lightchain AI Begins Final Presale Phase

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a next-generation blockchain infrastructure platform designed for decentralized artificial intelligence, has announced the start of its Final Bonus Round , following the successful close of its structured presale which raised $21.1 million .

This final round offers LCAI tokens at a fixed price of $0.007125 , providing early supporters and new contributors a last opportunity to participate before the upcoming mainnet launch in July 2025 . The structured presale, which included 15 stages and attracted a wide base of early supporters, has helped Lightchain AI build strong traction heading into its network deployment phase.

Milestone Reflects Growing Confidence in On-Chain AI Infrastructure

Lightchain AI 's architecture is centered around its proprietary Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) and Proof-of-Intelligence ( PoI ) consensus. These technologies allow AI workloads to be executed directly on-chain while maintaining decentralization, transparency, and efficiency. The platform's consensus mechanism rewards validators for completing meaningful AI computational tasks-transforming network security into a driver for decentralized intelligence.

The funds raised have been strategically allocated to validator onboarding, ecosystem tools, infrastructure expansion, and grant programs. The team also removed the previously reserved 5% Team Allocation , redirecting it toward builder incentives and network growth to maintain decentralization and transparency.

Developer Ecosystem and Validator Activity Expanding

The Lightchain Developer Portal is now live, providing access to SDKs, APIs, and documentation for developers building AI-integrated dApps. A $150,000 grant program is underway to support early builders and technical contributors. The platform's staking mechanism is fully deployed, enabling validators to simulate reward mechanisms as they prepare for the full network rollout.

Additionally, Lightchain AI has begun opening access to its public GitHub repositories , ensuring that development efforts remain open and verifiable by the community.

Final Phase Opens Ahead of Mainnet

Lightchain AI's Bonus Round comes with fixed pricing and access to ecosystem incentives and governance tools. It also provides contributors early entry into validator opportunities and token-based rewards structures designed to support long-term network alignment.

“Crossing $21 million raised is an important validation of our technology and community-first approach,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson.“This final round is about more than tokens-it's about expanding our ecosystem and empowering builders as we head toward mainnet.”

Key Launch Milestones Ahead



Mainnet Launch – July 2025

Developer Grant Applications – Opening Q3 2025

Validator Participation – Ongoing Public GitHub Access – Rolling release through Q3

