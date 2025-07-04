Mintminer Launches Global Cloud Mining Platform, Offers Free BTC

Washington, USA, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to break through historical highs and blockchain accelerates towards the mainstream, more and more people are eager to participate in it in a low-threshold, safe and reliable way. MintMiner was born for this purpose - by providing professional, transparent and environmentally friendly cloud mining services, it allows global users to easily participate in crypto mining, without hardware or technical background, and start exclusive computing power with one click, and enjoy daily income.





We believe that future wealth growth will be in the hands of those who dare to plan ahead. MintMiner not only provides efficient mining services, but also strives to become your long-term partner in the world of "digital passive income".

Advantages of MintMiner Cloud Mining Platform

MintMiner is committed to creating a safe, efficient and rewarding mining environment for users of different experience levels. Its core advantages include:

Legal and compliant

Fully compliant with UK and global standards - your trust is our foundation.

Security Guarantee

The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect the security of user data and ensure smooth mining.

Zero management fee

No gimmicks, no hidden fees. The mining process is clean, transparent, honest, reliable and completely transparent.

Support multiple currencies

Support multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, DOGE, ETH, LTC, etc .

Technology and Service

Provided by an experienced team of experts. The 24/7 fast-response customer service team will solve every problem you encounter, so you have no worries.

Free Trial

New users can get a $15 reward by signing up, experience mining for free, and earn $0.6 by signing in daily.

How to use MintMiner for cloud mining?

Cloud mining operation steps:

Sign up now

All you need is a username and email address. After signing up, you can access the MintMiner user dashboard and view your mining data in real time.

How to choose a mining contract

MintMiner platform offers a variety of contract options to meet the needs of users with different investment levels. Each contract guarantees a fixed income and daily income, ensuring a transparent and profitable mining experience.