Gold Forecast Today 04/07: Falls After NFP Report (Video)
- It's been a noisy Thursday in gold, which makes sense considering that we have had non-farm payroll numbers come out and they came out hotter than anticipated. Now, having said that, the initial reaction of course was absolute bedlam. You can see a 15 minute candle that lost $40, but we have since bounced to end up forming a little bit more of a reasonable day. Now, while I would probably be fairly quick to buy this pullback, the catch here is that the markets close at noon in Chicago on Thursday, which is about 90 minutes from now.
So, I think we have a situation where the market eventually will probably go higher. But I think you also have to be cautious over the next couple of days. You could get pulled into a position that maybe you don't want to be in. Now on Monday, things will change. We'll go back to normal. And I do think that the buyers will be looking to get involved. The US dollar is taking a bit of a hit, although it recovered a bit on Thursday. The overall trend is still rather strong against the dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, I do think gold eventually gets a bid. We are currently going sideways between $3,200 and $3,500. And as we are basically right dead in the middle, we're at about fair value. There isn't a whole lot of business to conduct here if you don't want to basically flip a coin. I like dips. I buy dips. I also buy breakouts about $3,500, which probably won't happen very quickly.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
