Delta Electronics Partner TNSDC To Launch Technical Centre Of Excellence In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - KNN India)Delta Electronics India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) to set up a Technical Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, alongside senior government officials and industry representatives.

The new Centre of Excellence will focus on providing advanced training in key areas such as Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) programming, industrial automation, and robotics.

Located in the Krishnagiri district, the CoE aims to empower youth and professionals with skills relevant to modern manufacturing and smart industry practices.

The training programs will range from three to six months and will be jointly developed by Delta's industrial experts.

These courses are aligned with international certification standards and will combine classroom instruction with hands-on experience using Delta's industry-grade systems and tools.

Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India, emphasised the company's commitment to skill development, saying,“Our goal is to equip learners with job-relevant skills, certified training, and exposure to real-world factory environments.”

This initiative is expected to play a significant role in strengthening Tamil Nadu's technical workforce and enhancing employment opportunities in the electronics and automation sectors.

By blending academic knowledge with industrial application, the CoE aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, making students industry-ready.

(KNN Bureau)