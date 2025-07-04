Swiss Sportswear Brand On Opens First Fully Automated Lightspray Shoe Factory In Zurich

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swiss sportswear brand On opens 'world's first' robotic LightSpray shoe production facility in Zurich

July 4, 2025 by David Edwards

Swiss sportswear brand On has officially launched the world's first fully automated production facility using its proprietary LightSpray technology.

Located at the company's headquarters in Zurich, the new factory brings advanced robotic manufacturing of performance running shoes back to Switzerland.

The LightSpray Factory, unveiled in a ceremony attended by 100 VIPs across business, science, sports, and media, houses four industrial robots capable of producing ultra-light shoe uppers in a single automated process.

The innovation marks a significant shift away from traditional shoe manufacturing methods, which typically require up to 200 manual steps and a global supply chain.

Caspar Coppetti, co-founder of On, says:“It's innovations like this that have fueled our global success. LightSpray represents Swiss-made innovation at its best – now scaled for the world.”

From lab to factory floor

The LightSpray technology was first introduced during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and has since been refined into a scalable, industrial process.

Using a robotic arm and 1.5 km of filament, the system builds a seamless, one-piece upper in just three minutes – reducing both waste and emissions.

Compared to conventional methods, the process cuts CO2 emissions by 75 percent and simplifies recycling by minimizing the variety of materials used.

The resulting shoe, worn by On-sponsored athletes during the Olympics, weighs just 170 grams and slips on like a sock, without laces or seams.

On partnered with industrial automation firm ABB to develop the robotic platform. According to Coppetti, the system replaces the work of up to 300 factory workers, enabling local, efficient production in a compact footprint.

From prototype to production

The Zurich LightSpray Factory is the result of four years of development by a team of 20 On employees.

The company employs more than 1,100 people at its Zurich headquarters, with over 300 in research and development focused on product innovation, materials science, and sports design.

ETH Zurich president Professor Joël Mesot said in a keynote speech:“Swiss innovation doesn't just happen. It takes collaboration, education, investment, and a willingness to be bold.”

The company plans to expand LightSpray production to other locations worldwide, though for now, only one shoe model using the technology is available – priced at CHF 360 (approximately $450).

Opening doors to the public

To mark the launch, On is hosting open days at its Zurich headquarters from July 3 to 6. Visitors can explore the LightSpray robots, test the shoes, and attend innovation workshops and panel discussions. The On Labs will be open daily from 11:00 to 18:00 at Förrlibuckstrasse 190.