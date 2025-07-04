COOFANDY 10Th Anniversary Present: Prime Day Exclusive Selection Kicks Off Men's Summer Haute Style

Recently, COOFANDY , the world's leading menswear brand, celebrated its 10th anniversary. On this celebratory occasion, COOFANDY officially announced a strategic partnership with JGR, one of NASCAR's top teams, and star driver Bell to explore the innovative possibilities of the intersection of racing culture and menswear fashion. At the same time, COOFANDY will also launch a“Prime Picks, Premium Styles” themed promotion on Amazon Prime Day (July 8-July 11), with up to 40% discount on summer menswear collections.

A ten-year journey to redefine the standard of the modern man's wardrobe

Since its inception in 2015, COOFANDY has always adhered to the mission of“elevating every key moment in men's lives with excellent craftsmanship”, and has accurate insight into the increasingly diverse scene dress needs of modern men. Its product line covers from the capable and confident business commuting, casual and relaxed social style to the elegant style of important occasions, aiming to continue to lead the upgrading of men's dress concept with the advantage of multi-scene adaptation, and accompany and witness every man who pursues quality life, in the important moment of his life stage, to release extraordinary brilliance.

This Prime Day specially presents COOFANDY's summer menswear selection collection, carefully selected comfortable and breathable fabrics and three-dimensional tailoring technology, creating a must-enter list for Amazon PD for consumers.







A guide to inspiration for the men's summer collection

Relaxed and elegant linen short-sleeved shirt +Comfortable and casual linen casual pants (recommended by Men's Health ):







Made from 30% linen, this men's short-sleeved cropped shirt has folded sleeves and hidden buttons to create a casual and elegant look, and the upper body is lightweight, breathable and sophisticated, and can be paired with cotton, denim and other materials of multi-functional business trousers, through the combination of casual shirt and multi-functional business trousers, perfect for all kinds of informal occasions; It can also be paired with loose trousers of the same material, combined with loose trousers of the same material to choose elastic fabric, with elastic bands and drawstrings, suitable for daily travel.

Fashion print havaran short-sleeved shirt +Lightweight and soft cotton beach shorts :

Havaran short-sleeved shirt made of 60% cotton fabric, with 100% cotton beach shorts, the shirt is supplemented by palm prints, lapels, button closure and other designs, with a left breast pocket, using high-end processing technology, comfortable and natural, no fading, no lint, no shrinkage; Designed with an internal drawstring and elasticated waistband, and diagonal side pockets for a relaxed fit, the shorts are perfect for beach getaways, holiday celebrations and more.







Prime Day Exclusive Benefits

Promotion period: July 8, 2025 – July 11, 2025

Surprise Offer: Up to 40% off participation

