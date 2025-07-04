Love And War To Dhoom 4: 'Ramayana' Actor Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated 'Ramayana' teaser dropped on July 3rd. He's playing Lord Ram! Here's a look at 7 of his upcoming films

Love and War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Reports suggest Ranbir's ex, Deepika Padukone, might have a cameo. With an estimated budget of ₹200 crore, it's expected to release in 2026.

Ramayana (Part 1 & 2)

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part film has a massive ₹835 crore budget. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey in key roles. Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

Dhoom 4

Aditya Chopra brings the fourth installment of the 'Dhoom' franchise, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor takes the lead after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan in previous films. Expected in 2027, the budget is rumored to be around ₹400 crore.

Brahmastra (Part 2 & 3)

Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' Part 1 was a 2022 hit. Two more parts are coming to complete the trilogy, reportedly in 2026 and 2027. The entire trilogy's budget is estimated to exceed ₹650 crore.

Animal Park

This is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor returns with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. With the first part made on ₹100 crore, the sequel's budget might cross ₹200 crore. It's expected in 2029.