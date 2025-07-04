Hair Care In Monsoon: Simple Home Remedies To Keep Your Hair Healthy And Strong

Many women experience increased hair fall during monsoon season. Even after numerous treatments, the problem persists. However, home remedies can offer a solution to this issue. Let's explore these remedies in detail.

Monsoon brings coolness and greenery, but it also brings the biggest hair problem: hair fall. Humidity causes fungal growth on the scalp, leading to rapid hair loss even with slight dampness. Therefore, special hair care is essential during monsoon. Instead of expensive market products, using natural home remedies can reduce hair fall and make hair stronger and healthier.

Onion juice is very effective for hair loss. Grate an onion, extract the juice, and apply it to your scalp. Wash your hair after 15-20 minutes. The sulfur in onion promotes hair growth and nourishes the roots.

Fenugreek is a great remedy for hair loss. Soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds for 5-6 hours. Grind them into a paste and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes and wash with a mild shampoo. Fenugreek strengthens hair roots due to its protein and nicotinic acid content.

Eggs are rich in protein. Take the white of one egg and mix it with the juice of half a lemon. Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then wash with shampoo. This nourishes the hair and reduces hair fall.

Heat mango leaves, curry leaves, and coconut oil together. Apply this oil to your scalp after it cools down slightly. Doing this twice a week reduces hair fall and promotes new hair growth.

Yogurt is an excellent natural conditioner for hair. Take 1 cup of yogurt, mix it with lemon juice, and apply this mixture to your scalp and hair. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes. Yogurt eliminates scalp bacteria and strengthens hair from the roots.