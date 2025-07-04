Touax: Half Year Statement Of The Liquidity Contract
The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2025:
- Number of shares: 7 255
- Cash in the liquidity account: 32 026 €
During the first half of 2025, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|61 684 shares
|258 058,55 €
|811 transactions
|SALE
|64 781 shares
|267 055,10 €
|936 transactions
was negotiated.
For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2024, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 10 352
- Cash in the liquidity account: 23 029,37 €
When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 0
- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
ANNEX
|Purchase
|Sale
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|TOTAL
|811
|61 684
|258 058,55
|936
|64 781
|267 055,10
|02/01/2025
|3
|150
|553,5
|5
|320
|1184
|03/01/2025
|3
|225
|829,5
|5
|350
|1295
|06/01/2025
|11
|460
|1681,12
|9
|300
|1103,35
|07/01/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|906
|3307,46
|08/01/2025
|4
|415
|1505,6
|3
|215
|784,25
|09/01/2025
|6
|697
|2511,92
|11
|1492
|5416,57
|10/01/2025
|1
|100
|363
|16
|1631
|5943,14
|13/01/2025
|6
|490
|1781,1
|5
|338
|1240,46
|14/01/2025
|3
|445
|1612,6
|4
|238
|865,54
|15/01/2025
|6
|265
|962,35
|10
|1041
|3836,75
|16/01/2025
|4
|626
|2284,4
|11
|448
|1647,4
|17/01/2025
|4
|669
|2433,14
|0
|0
|0
|20/01/2025
|0
|0
|0
|5
|525
|1910,75
|21/01/2025
|4
|435
|1591,1
|6
|551
|2030,83
|22/01/2025
|1
|3
|11,04
|7
|359
|1322,62
|23/01/2025
|8
|673
|2470,73
|3
|170
|628,8
|24/01/2025
|25
|2251
|8138,47
|7
|520
|1859,52
|27/01/2025
|11
|675
|2350,65
|8
|435
|1527,35
|28/01/2025
|11
|814
|2772,99
|3
|600
|2064
|29/01/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1445
|4991,4
|30/01/2025
|2
|250
|870
|17
|1621
|5716,8
|31/01/2025
|3
|87
|315,98
|5
|859
|3144,71
|03/02/2025
|20
|2921
|10424,67
|1
|0
|0
|04/02/2025
|10
|674
|2378,27
|9
|683
|2427,01
|05/02/2025
|3
|30
|106,77
|7
|757
|2705,19
|06/02/2025
|4
|166
|597,24
|5
|264
|954,18
|07/02/2025
|1
|0
|0
|13
|800
|2897,8
|10/02/2025
|2
|25
|91,5
|13
|916
|3361,08
|11/02/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|150
|552
|12/02/2025
|0
|0
|0
|18
|945
|3581,51
|13/02/2025
|3
|222
|899,64
|6
|340
|1386,63
|14/02/2025
|22
|1789
|7217,6
|3
|172
|697,88
|17/02/2025
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1038
|4243,41
|18/02/2025
|3
|470
|1933,4
|6
|427
|1765,67
|19/02/2025
|1
|95
|392,35
|7
|331
|1371,35
|20/02/2025
|4
|315
|1302,95
|0
|0
|0
|21/02/2025
|10
|1225
|5047,09
|2
|249
|1029,35
|24/02/2025
|7
|503
|2073,21
|3
|270
|1118
|25/02/2025
|18
|1492
|6067,53
|5
|500
|2047
|26/02/2025
|1
|80
|326,4
|12
|724
|2972,67
|27/02/2025
|3
|300
|1242
|0
|0
|0
|28/02/2025
|14
|790
|3218,5
|0
|0
|0
|03/03/2025
|2
|380
|1546,6
|9
|916
|3766,35
|04/03/2025
|3
|175
|720,5
|8
|309
|1281,27
|05/03/2025
|1
|8
|32,88
|14
|708
|2945,38
|06/03/2025
|0
|0
|0
|23
|1281
|5618,77
|07/03/2025
|3
|220
|996
|6
|386
|1749,25
|10/03/2025
|13
|840
|3727,45
|0
|0
|0
|11/03/2025
|1
|150
|661,5
|4
|450
|1981
|12/03/2025
|4
|271
|1194
|4
|337
|1494,35
|13/03/2025
|9
|711
|3140,63
|0
|0
|0
|14/03/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|150
|661
|17/03/2025
|3
|349
|1545,08
|22
|1598
|7231,45
|18/03/2025
|2
|115
|542,25
|5
|177
|839,25
|19/03/2025
|9
|836
|3912,1
|1
|10
|47,2
|20/03/2025
|11
|899
|4158,03
|2
|11
|51,48
|21/03/2025
|17
|902
|4155,46
|30
|2144
|10006,55
|24/03/2025
|14
|633
|3045,04
|6
|240
|1168,8
|25/03/2025
|27
|1423
|6663,55
|14
|366
|1745,67
|26/03/2025
|3
|136
|611,67
|6
|92
|416,38
|27/03/2025
|13
|940
|4200,29
|2
|34
|151,3
|28/03/2025
|6
|415
|1834,95
|6
|35
|155,35
|31/03/2025
|11
|774
|3383,26
|0
|0
|0
|01/04/2025
|12
|970
|4153,45
|0
|0
|0
|02/04/2025
|3
|110
|460,6
|5
|303
|1275,6
|03/04/2025
|4
|66
|275,16
|3
|389
|1622,13
|04/04/2025
|17
|645
|2609,43
|9
|713
|2808,06
|07/04/2025
|16
|753
|2994,59
|1
|44
|172,92
|08/04/2025
|9
|241
|958,9
|8
|495
|1970,7
|09/04/2025
|6
|153
|593,64
|4
|213
|833,85
|10/04/2025
|2
|130
|521,8
|24
|2318
|9379,17
|11/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|5
|388
|1568,3
|14/04/2025
|1
|4
|16,2
|5
|408
|1665,47
|15/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|757
|3085,33
|16/04/2025
|2
|20
|82,2
|0
|0
|0
|17/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|147,96
|22/04/2025
|14
|1004
|4060,56
|4
|135
|557,95
|23/04/2025
|14
|324
|1293,11
|8
|313
|1254,76
|24/04/2025
|3
|55
|222,78
|9
|321
|1304,42
|25/04/2025
|8
|179
|725,18
|7
|173
|706,5
|28/04/2025
|5
|142
|582,91
|5
|143
|588,02
|29/04/2025
|6
|266
|1076,72
|1
|24
|97,68
|30/04/2025
|1
|80
|324,8
|3
|141
|574,06
|02/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|14
|456
|1883,96
|05/05/2025
|6
|165
|694,11
|5
|264
|1114,91
|06/05/2025
|10
|521
|2188,01
|0
|0
|0
|07/05/2025
|22
|1190
|4873,81
|12
|354
|1475,09
|08/05/2025
|4
|357
|1511,59
|28
|1459
|6154,44
|09/05/2025
|4
|164
|707,2
|8
|766
|3292,4
|12/05/2025
|15
|1083
|4599,63
|3
|60
|258
|13/05/2025
|14
|2314
|9473,1
|19
|2243
|9287,13
|14/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|17
|931
|3968,8
|15/05/2025
|15
|1200
|5189,04
|1
|0
|0
|16/05/2025
|20
|1433
|6031,92
|2
|249
|1068,21
|19/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|27
|2518
|10722,62
|20/05/2025
|9
|1003
|4339,17
|1
|100
|435
|21/05/2025
|7
|416
|1791,2
|5
|587
|2544,81
|22/05/2025
|6
|390
|1689,05
|6
|566
|2468,58
|23/05/2025
|6
|463
|2019,03
|8
|560
|2451,7
|26/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|840
|3745,31
|27/05/2025
|4
|278
|1247
|9
|554
|2497,65
|28/05/2025
|3
|322
|1457,63
|12
|1618
|7547,97
|29/05/2025
|13
|955
|4544,75
|8
|636
|3062,53
|30/05/2025
|2
|300
|1452,99
|12
|667
|3239,15
|02/06/2025
|8
|750
|3620,03
|0
|0
|0
|03/06/2025
|15
|1885
|8897,39
|2
|144
|665,28
|04/06/2025
|14
|1663
|7550,52
|19
|638
|2881,53
|05/06/2025
|5
|306
|1381,47
|5
|381
|1721,24
|06/06/2025
|11
|961
|4351,98
|4
|289
|1300,5
|09/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|4
|365
|1642,5
|10/06/2025
|13
|571
|2544,89
|0
|0
|0
|11/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|2
|200
|886
|12/06/2025
|6
|548
|2421,12
|4
|225
|996,01
|13/06/2025
|7
|348
|1519,16
|2
|365
|1607,64
|16/06/2025
|4
|220
|948,6
|5
|150
|651
|17/06/2025
|5
|266
|1136,51
|6
|360
|1546,49
|18/06/2025
|12
|698
|2957,84
|15
|1170
|5004,68
|19/06/2025
|6
|304
|1308,29
|0
|0
|0
|20/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|33
|1841
|8054,01
|23/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|21
|1305
|5881,64
|24/06/2025
|11
|2458
|11160,3
|0
|0
|0
|25/06/2025
|5
|760
|3380,86
|15
|560
|2523,08
|26/06/2025
|1
|165
|745,8
|14
|1107
|5074,93
|27/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|12
|555
|2564,1
|30/06/2025
|11
|1081
|4942,98
|5
|210
|981,1
