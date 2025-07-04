Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
INVITATION TO THE MEDIA & ANALYST WEBCAST


2025-07-04 12:01:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVITATION TO THE MEDIA & ANALYST WEBCAST

July 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

Half year results 2025 and outlook

Steinhausen, July 4, 2025 – We cordially invite you to the media, analyst and investor conference of Schweiter Technologies. In addition to information on the 2025 half year results, we are pleased to give you an outlook for the second half year.

The webcast will take place on July 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST and can be accessed with this link: .

Roman Sonderegger (CEO) and Urs Scheidegger (CFO) look forward to your participation.

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)


