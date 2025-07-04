Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz's Heartwarming Reply To A Fainted Spectator's Daughter Goes Viral

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has once again won the hearts with his humility and compassion by sending a touching message to the daughter of a spectator who fell ill during his Wimbledon 2025 first-round match against Italian Fabio Fognini on Monday, June 30.

The first round match between Alcaraz and retiring Fognini was suspended for a while during the deciding set, where the defending champion was leading 3-0, when a spectator in the crowd at Centre Court suddenly became unwell, seemingly due to extreme heat, which was recorded on the opening day of the tournament.

The first day of the grass-court Grand Slam was marred by temperatures soaring high, with the mercury hitting a record high at the All England Club. For the first time in 147 years, Wimbledon saw the temperature hit above 30 degrees Celsius on the opening day, surpassing the previous record of 29.1 degrees Celsius in 2001.

Spectator's daughter expresses gratitude to Carlos Alcaraz

During the first round match, Carlos Alcaraz displayed his empathy and concern towards the fainted female spectator by checking on her and offering a bottle of water to her. The Spaniard's compassionate gesture drew applause from the crowd, and the match was suspended for a while.

The video of the same went viral on social media.

After 4 sets of tennis in a heatwave, Carlos Alcaraz still makes the effort to help when a fan is unwell in the stands-checking on them and running to get water. Moments like these show what kind of person he is. twitter/eQ3DBjt8Y6

- Daily Alcaraz (@alcarazdaily) June 30, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz's compassionate gesture received a heartfelt response from the spectator's daughter, Eluned Lewis, who took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) to thank the Spaniard for his kindness and concern towards her mother, but was not hoping for a reply from the five-time Grand Slam champion

“Thank you @carlosalcaraz for the concern shown to my mum today who was taken ill during your tennis match at Centre Court @Wimbledon today. Unlikely you'll see this message, but I can try! Thank you.” She wrote.

Thank you @carlosalcaraz for the concern shown to my mum today who was taken ill during your tennis match at Centre Court @Wimbledon today. Unlikely you'll see this message but I can try! Thank you 🙏❤️ @BBCSport

- Eluned Lewis (@Dr_Eluned) June 30, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz had a tough battle against resilient Fabio Fognini, who took the match into the decider after clinching the fourth set. However, Alcaraz managed to overcome the challenge posed by the retiring Italian star as he clinched the win in the opening round with a five-set thriller - 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 over Fognini and advanced to the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz's heartwarming reply

Though the spectator's daughter thought Carlos Alcaraz might never see her message, it did not go unnoticed from the eyes of the Spaniard, who surprised her with a reply.

In response to her gratitude, Alcaraz asked the spectator's daughter to take good care of her while sending wishes for good health.

“You're very welcome, it was nothing! I hope your mum is doing well. Send her a kiss from me and take good care of her!” Alcaraz replied on X.

You're very welcome, it was nothing! I hope your mum is doing well. Send her a kiss from me and take good care of her! ❤️

- Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Oliver Tarvet of the United Kingdom in the second round. After defending his French Open title, the 22-year-old will look to defend his Wimbledon triumph for the second time on a trot.

Alcaraz has clinched two consecutive Wimbledon titles by defeating Novak Djokovic in both the finals of the tournament and will look to achieve a hat-trick of championships at the All England Club as he continues his quest for a third straight crown.