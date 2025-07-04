XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. Clarifies Corporate Structure And Operational Independence Ahead Of Proposed TSXV Qualifying Transaction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This press release supplements, and in certain respects clarifies, the information disclosed in the parties' May 16, 2025, news release regarding the proposed qualifying transaction. At the time of the May 14, 2025 LOI and continuing through today, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. and XRP Healthcare LLC have operated as two legally and operationally separate organizations. Each entity operates with distinct business models, governance frameworks, and regulatory oversight. The separation is designed to improve transparency, operational focus, and investor clarity as the company progresses toward public market participation. Only the assets and operating businesses of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. are subject to the pending Qualifying Transaction. No XRPH token, wallet, or digital asset operations of XRP Healthcare LLC are included.

For clarity, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. has no operational connection to, and holds no treasury of, the XRPH token, which is managed exclusively by the independent entity, XRP Healthcare LLC. The Company does not control, operate, or derive revenue from the XRPH Token, and no digital asset activity is conducted or proposed by XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc.

The website is the exclusive online platform for XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., which leads the company's regulated healthcare-focused initiatives. These include mergers and acquisitions of pharmacies and medical centres across Africa, the development and scaling of the multilingual XRPH AI Health Assistant, and the U.S.-based Prescription Savings Card initiative. The Prescription Savings Card is available via the XRPH AI App and can only be used at participating pharmacies within the United States.

Separately, [ ]( ) will now exclusively represent XRP Healthcare LLC, a distinct legal entity registered in Dubai under number 2312867.01. This business unit is responsible for all blockchain-based infrastructure, including the XRPH Token, the XRPH Wallet, and associated decentralized finance (DeFi) activities within the broader XRPH ecosystem.

This formal separation provides clear operational boundaries between the company's healthcare and digital asset divisions. It aligns with regulatory best practices and enables both entities to scale independently, guided by their specific goals and compliance requirements.

The structural realignment comes as XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. and AAJ Capital 3 Corp. have entered into a non-binding letter of intent, as announced in May 2025, to pursue a proposed qualifying transaction (QT) that, if completed, would result in the company becoming publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The proposed transaction contemplates a pre-money valuation of approximately CAD $15 million and a concurrent capital raise of at least CAD $1.3 million. Completion of the qualifying transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of satisfactory due diligence, receipt of all necessary regulatory, exchange, director and, if required, shareholder approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the qualifying transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Following the completion of the qualifying transaction, the Company's principal office, senior management, and board of directors will be located in the UAE, and the Company will comply with all TSXV residency and corporate governance requirements.

XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. has completed the acquisition of seven pharmacies in Uganda, comprised of five wholesale and two retail locations, and is actively expanding its presence across Africa. Through a combination of physical healthcare assets and digital AI solutions, the company aims to enhance healthcare access and efficiency in emerging markets.

This announcement represents an important step in the Company's corporate development. The formal separation of its business divisions is intended to clarify regulatory oversight and operational responsibilities as the Company prepares for a potential public listing.

All statements regarding the proposed qualifying transaction are forward-looking and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the ability to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement, completion of due diligence, and satisfaction of all regulatory and listing requirements.

