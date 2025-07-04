FIND MINING Officially Announced The Launch Of A Zero-Threshold Cloud Mining Platform To Help Global Users Easily And Guaranteed Earn Passive Income From BTC, DOGE, And XRP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIND MINING, the world's leading cloud mining platform, is breaking this situation and providing safe, flexible and low-threshold cloud mining solutions for holders of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE), allowing more people to easily have daily passive crypto income.

London, UK, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In traditional concepts, cryptocurrency mining has always been an industry with high barriers in both capital and technology. The investment of tens of thousands of dollars in mining machines, complex operation and maintenance, and high electricity consumption have discouraged countless ordinary investors. However, FIND MINING , the world's leading cloud mining platform, is breaking this situation and providing safe, flexible and low-threshold cloud mining solutions for holders of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE), allowing more people to easily have daily passive crypto income.





Safe and transparent, creating a new generation of cloud mining experience

FIND MINING provides bank-level account protection for global users with advanced security architecture and transparent revenue model. The platform integrates McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection systems to fully defend against potential network attacks and data threats, and safeguard users' mining activities and asset security.

In addition, FIND MINING promises zero hidden fees throughout the process, and users can track daily earnings and contract status at any time to ensure that the source of each income is clear and traceable. At the same time, the platform provides 24/7 online support and 100% uptime to ensure that users can enjoy stable mining returns at any time.

Support multiple currencies and flexible mining configuration

Currently, FIND MINING supports cloud mining of 13 major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC. Users can flexibly choose and adjust computing power contracts according to market conditions. Maximize your return on investment.

New registered users can also register for free and receive $15 in free computing power experience , You can earn about $0.60 in passive income every day without purchasing any equipment or paying any upfront fees. You can participate in cloud mining with zero threshold and seize the growth opportunities in the crypto market.

Diversified contracts to meet different investment needs

In order to meet the risk preferences and budget requirements of different users, FIND MINING provides a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts, covering a variety of options from short-term experience to long-term core plans. For example:



basic computing power :Invest $100, earn $4 per day for 2 days, and the total profit at the end of the period is $108

Stable computing power :Invest $500, earn $6.5 per day in 5 days, total earn $532.5

prime Hashrate :Invested $2,699, earned $37.79 per day in 20 days, total earned $3,454.72

Advanced computing power :Invest $5,000, earn $75 a day for 25 days, total gain $6,875 High-quality computing power :Invest $12,000, earn $205.2 per day in 37 days, total earn $19,592.4

More mining solutions can be viewed on the FIND MINING official website .

Lowering the mining threshold for global users

A spokesperson for FIND MINING said:“We hope that everyone can easily participate in crypto cloud mining without any technical barriers or expensive equipment, and obtain sustainable daily income in a flexible and controllable way, so as to seize the long-term opportunities brought by the crypto market.”

Compared with the traditional high-energy-consuming and high-threshold mining model, FIND MINING provides users with one-stop managed mining services at a lower cost and higher efficiency. Users do not need to worry about equipment management, energy consumption and technical maintenance. They only need to register an account and select a contract to start daily passive income.

Sustainability and compliance go hand in hand

As the world's attention to passive income from cryptocurrencies continues to heat up, FIND MINING's green cloud mining model is becoming the first choice for more investors. The platform significantly reduces energy consumption through energy-saving data centers, while promising legal and compliant operations to provide users with safe and sustainable cloud mining services.

Future Outlook

As more and more users begin to obtain stable returns from mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, DOGE, and XRP through FIND MINING, cloud mining is becoming an important part of crypto passive income. As a highly promising innovation platform in the industry, FIND MINING is reshaping the way global users participate in cryptocurrency mining with a transparent, secure, and flexible service system, opening up a simpler and more efficient new path for passive income.

Media Contact:

Email: ...

Official Website:

Official APP one-click download FINDMINING





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor

CONTACT: Name: Elizabeth Kate Email: ...