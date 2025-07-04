Lightchain AI Completes 15 Presale Rounds, Opens Final Bonus Phase

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a decentralized AI-native blockchain infrastructure provider, has officially entered its Final Bonus Phase , following the successful completion of all 15 structured presale stages. The project has now raised over $21.1 million , and this final funding window offers a fixed token price of $0.007125 , marking the last opportunity for early supporters to participate ahead of the highly anticipated mainnet launch in July 2025 .

The Final Bonus Phase signals growing market interest in scalable, on-chain AI applications. Lightchain AI is purpose-built to enable decentralized artificial intelligence through a performant, developer-friendly architecture, transparent governance, and strong community incentives.

AI Infrastructure Optimized for On-Chain Intelligence

Lightchain AI 's infrastructure features a proprietary Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) , which allows developers to deploy and run AI models natively within a blockchain environment. The platform's Proof-of-Intelligence ( PoI ) consensus model rewards validator nodes that perform meaningful AI computations, enabling both utility and security to coexist on the network.

With a sharded, low-latency architecture, Lightchain AI ensures that real-time AI workloads can scale efficiently across distributed validator and contributor nodes. This infrastructure supports decentralized applications in areas such as predictive modeling, intelligent automation, and decentralized data analytics.

Developer Ecosystem and Tokenomics Built for Growth

In addition to the strong technical foundation, Lightchain AI has introduced a robust ecosystem strategy to support long-term network adoption. The original 5% Team Allocation has been fully removed and reallocated to ecosystem development, validator incentives, and developer grants-demonstrating a strong commitment to community-first growth.

The project has allocated 40% of total supply to presale and 15% to staking rewards , incentivizing long-term token holders and validators while maintaining a fair and sustainable distribution model.

To support builders and innovators, Lightchain AI has launched a $150,000 Developer Grant Program , aimed at funding decentralized applications, infrastructure tools, and research projects aligned with the protocol's vision. Developers can access the Lightchain Developer Portal , which includes APIs, SDKs, and comprehensive documentation for rapid onboarding and development.

Final Bonus Phase Now Live

Lightchain AI's Bonus Phase is now open to new and returning contributors and will remain active until the mainnet goes live. Participants benefit from fixed pricing, early access to governance tools, validator onboarding opportunities, and developer ecosystem incentives.

“We are incredibly proud of what we've built so far and grateful to the global community that has supported Lightchain AI throughout its presale,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson.“With our mainnet launch approaching, this Final Bonus Phase offers a unique chance to join the project at a pivotal time in its evolution.”

Key Milestones Ahead



Mainnet Launch – July 2025

Validator Node Program – Currently onboarding

Public GitHub Release – Q3 2025 Developer Grant Distribution – Begins post-launch

Learn More or Participate

Website:

Whitepaper: /lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

...

Disclaimer : This content is provided by Lightchain AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at