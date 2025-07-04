Advanced Digital Automotive Group Launches Auto Shop AMP To Power Shop Growth

Advanced Digital Automotive Group unveils Auto Shop AMP, an AI-driven marketing platform that combines SEO, advertising, and reputation management!

- Paul Donahue, CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group has launched Auto Shop AMP, a centralized marketing system designed specifically for independent auto repair shop owners. The platform brings together AI-assisted SEO, Google Ads, Local Service Ads, online review generation, and call tracking-automated and simplified in one intuitive dashboard.

Built for busy shop owners, Auto Shop AMP replaces fragmented vendor solutions with a single, streamlined system. It allows users to monitor website traffic, lead volume, call sources, and ad performance in real time. The platform's integration with auto repair SEO services ensures campaigns are optimized continuously with built-in intelligence and reporting transparency.

A Word from the Owner

“Auto Shop AMP gives shop owners full visibility into what's working and where their leads are coming from,” said Paul Donahue, CEO.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a marketing agency that helps auto repair shops grow with exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and reputation tools. The company's mission is to simplify digital strategy and deliver results that increase car count, revenue, and customer loyalty. They are located at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762 .

