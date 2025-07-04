Smart City Expo 2025 Urges Cities To Become Drivers Of Change In Its Largest Edition
The exhibition floor space will gather companies from around the world to showcase the latest solutions, among which are Axis Communications, Bentley, Dahua Technology, Dassault Systèmes, Dell, Deloitte, iotsquared, Microsoft, Nvidia, Spie, Urbaser and Veolia. Additionally, the event will also house many country pavilions including Argentina, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Nordics, United Kingdom and the USA.
The Capital of Urban Knowledge
SCEWC will gather over 600 speakers and international experts in a congress structured around eight main tracks: Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance & Economy, Living & Inclusion, Infrastructure & Building, and Blue Economy.
Among the confirmed speakers are Nikki Greenberg, CEO of Real Estate of the future and a globally recognized futurist and strategic advisor; and Kate O'Neill, Founder and CEO of KO Insights, a renowned digital innovator focused on enhancing human experiences through data-driven and AI-led interactions.
The Global Hub of Innovation
SCEWC will strengthen its role as a global hub of urban innovation by hosting again Tomorrow World Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility and aimed at developing a new and sustainable urban mobility paradigm; and the third editions of Tomorrow Building, focused on innovative construction, and Tomorrow Economy, aimed at using the full potential of ocean resources for sustainable economic growth. To round off this unmatchable offer, SCEWC will host the fourth edition of the Barcelona Deep Tech Summit, an event organized by Barcelona Activa focused on scientific tech entrepreneurship and university spin-offs.
