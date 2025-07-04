Aranjin Resources Announces Appointment Of Thomas Wood As Director & CEO

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Wood to the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Matthew Wood will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Wood brings extensive experience across both the public and private sectors, with a background in economic policy, business strategy, investment, and project development. Prior to joining Aranjin, Mr. Wood served as a policy adviser to Leader of the Opposition in the Australian Senate, where he focused on economic, industrial, and regulatory matters. Earlier, he oversaw national media strategy for the Deputy Leader of the National Party.

In the private sector, Mr. Wood has managed a highly successful fund focused on small-cap mining investments on the ASX and has since led investment activity across both listed markets and early-stage ventures. He is a founding partner of QCapital Partners, a mining-focused venture capital firm based in Australia. Mr. Wood holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Australian National University, majoring in Finance.

Matthew Wood, Executive Chairman commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas CEO, and member of the Board. His leadership and strategic insight will be instrumental as we pursue growth opportunities, particularly advancing the Victory Project in Mongolia and further developing our assets in Australia."

On behalf of the Board

Thomas Wood

CEO

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering and Debt Settlement on the terms and timing described herein, the Offering and Debt Settlement, the Company's proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering and the Debt Settlement, , the Company's reliance on certain exemptions from requirements under MI 61-101, the Company filing a material change report and the timing thereof,. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Aranjin Resources Ltd