Injury Toll From Russian Drone Strike On Poltava Rises To 64

"According to updated information, two people were killed and 64 sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the enemy UAV strike on Poltava," the statement reads.

The two victims have been identified: Stas Popovych, a recently demobilized serviceman and father of three, and Oleksandr Liashyk, a 21-year-old employee of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

According to Suspilne , Popovych had only recently returned to civilian life after becoming a father for the third time.

"Stas always spoke of his wife and children with deep affection. Despite the hardships of military service, he always smiled. He was genuine - he was the real deal," said his former instructor.

Zoia Vasiuta, director of the Malyi Kobeliachok School, said Popovych had just come back from the front lines and was visiting the military enlistment office when the attack occurred. She recalled that not long ago, students had sent him letters and drawings in support.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that Liashyk had been studying for a master's degree at the Poltava State Agrarian University. He began an internship at the regional administration in February this year and, after completing it successfully, was hired as a chief specialist.

Early on July 3, Russia launched a massive drone strike on Poltava. Initial reports said that two people had been killed and 59 injured in the attack.

July 4 was declared a day of mourning in Poltava to honor the victims of the Russian drone attack.