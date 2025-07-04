Two Azerbaijansaudi Arabia Mous Officially Ratified

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At its July 4 session, held as part of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan extraordinary session, the Azerbaijani Parliament ratified two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The first MoU was signed between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. It outlines cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine.

The second MoU, signed between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Transport, focuses on the mutual recognition of certificates issued under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), adopted in 1978, specifically in accordance with Regulation I/10 of the convention and its amendments.

Both legislative proposals were put to a vote and approved in a first reading.

