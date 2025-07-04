Cloudibn Unveils Multi-Platform VA&PT To Fortify India's Digital Frontier

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN launches multi-platform VA&PT services to strengthen cybersecurity across India's digital landscape.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As cyberattacks escalate across industries, CloudIBN is proud to unveil its new Multi-Platform VAPT Services, designed to secure every layer of India's increasingly digital and interconnected economy. This strategic service launch aims to protect businesses and institutions operating across web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and traditional infrastructure.CloudIBN's expanded offering brings enterprise-grade VAPT to organizations of all sizes, ensuring that India's digital transformation is built on a foundation of proactive and intelligent security.India's Digital Landscape: A Prime Target for Cyber ThreatsIndia's digital expansion is one of the fastest in the world. Over 750 million people are now online, digital wallets have become the norm, and cloud-native startups are booming across sectors like finance, healthcare, logistics, and education. But with growth comes vulnerability.A study by CERT-In reports a 25% rise in cyber incidents year-over-year, with phishing, data breaches, and ransomware attacks becoming increasingly common. Many of these attacks succeed by exploiting untested mobile apps, misconfigured cloud platforms, or unprotected IoT devices.What Are VA & PT Services and Why Are They Critical?VA & PT Services combine two essential security practices:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): The detection of flaws or misconfigurations across systems using tools and manual inspection.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Simulated attacks performed by ethical hackers to exploit vulnerabilities and understand real-world risks.This dual approach ensures that organizations not only detect potential issues but also understand the severity and methods of exploitation. CloudIBN's VA & PT Audit Services further translate these findings into compliance-aligned action plans.Start your security journey with CloudIBN's Multi-Platform VA & PT Services today. Schedule a Free Security Consultation:CloudIBN's Multi-Platform VAPT: What It CoversCloudIBN's new Multi-Platform VAPT offering is built to handle complex digital ecosystems across five major platforms:Mobile Applications:Testing Android and iOS apps for insecure data storage, insecure communications, code injections, and reverse engineering vulnerabilities.1. Web Applications & Portals:Deep analysis for OWASP Top 10 threats, session hijacking, CSRF, broken access controls, and more.2. Cloud Infrastructure:Scanning AWS, Azure, and GCP deployments for misconfigured buckets, identity mismanagement, and exposed endpoints.3. IoT Devices & Edge Systems:Evaluating firmware, wireless protocols, and device-server communications for industrial and consumer devices.4. On-Premise and Hybrid Networks:Comprehensive assessment of databases, internal servers, VPNs, and network firewalls.Why Indian Enterprises Trust CloudIBNCloudIBN has over 26 years of experience in managed security and infrastructure. Our clients include top BFSI institutions, health-tech startups, government organizations, and manufacturing conglomerates.Key Benefits of CloudIBN's VAPT Services:1. Platform Expertise: Dedicated teams for mobile, cloud, IoT, web, and infra.2. Certifications: CEH, OSCP, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS-ready.3. Manual + Automated Testing: Enhanced accuracy and depth.4. Customized Reporting: Business-friendly dashboards and risk matrices.5. Post-Test Support: Remediation planning, retesting, and compliance alignment.Let CloudIBN guide you with trusted VA & PT Audit Services and help you stay compliant and resilient. Book Your Compliance Review:The CloudIBN Testing Methodology: Built for Depth and AccuracyCloudIBN follows a robust, five-phase methodology to ensure maximum coverage:1. Scoping: Identify all platforms in scope, define goals and compliance needs.2. Information Gathering: Use passive and active reconnaissance to map attack surfaces.3. Vulnerability Scanning: Automated detection of known weaknesses using trusted tools.4. Manual Exploitation: Simulated attacks to test real-world impact and bypass scenarios.5. Reporting and Retesting: Clear documentation, risk-based prioritization, and optional retesting.This methodology is flexible, scalable, and continuously updated to meet the pace of emerging threats.One Nation, One Digital Shield. As India embraces smart cities, digital identity, fintech, telehealth, and e-governance, the need for unified, cross-platform cybersecurity becomes non-negotiable. CloudIBN's Multi-Platform VAPT Audit Services provide a singular solution that adapts to any digital environment-offering peace of mind to CISOs, CTOs, and regulatory officers alike. With proven experience, certified expertise, and a deep understanding of Indian and international frameworks, CloudIBN is helping fortify India's digital frontier-one platform at a time.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services :About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

