Circular Plastics Market Set For 9.5% CAGR, Surging To USD 198 Billion By 2035, States Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the circular plastics market was valued at USD 73 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Circular plastics market is a paradigm shift in linear production models to regenerative systems where efficiency in the use of resources and the eradication of wastes is emphasized. Such sustainable system involves mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and the use of bio-based materials which establish closed-loop systems under which plastic materials will benefit most out of their several recursions.The new advanced technologies are making unprecedented recovery rates with maintaining the integrity of the materials, solve the important environmental problems creating thick economic opportunities.The need to adopt faster as a result of corporate sustainability requirements and changing consumer preferences are affecting various markets where the packaging industry, automobile industry, construction industries, and consumer goods units are following the trend at an accelerated pace.Huge brands are making more stringent investments into sustainable plastic solution, setting the high target milestones about recycled product integration and waste decrease. Such a market includes varied uses of food-grade packaging to automotive applications, showing the adaptability and flexibility of circular plastic technology.The interaction between regulatory systems, tech advancements and commercial indices is establishing an environment in which circular plastics will be more economically feasible than virgin ones. The circular plastics market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach USD 198 billion by 2035. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 118 billion between 2025 to 2035. North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 2% in 2035. North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 29 billion. "Stringent environmental regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, consumer demand for eco-friendly products and cost advantages drive circular plastics adoption globally." says a Fact analyst. Key players in the circular plastics industry include Veolia Environnement S.A., SUEZ Group, Borealis AG, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Loop Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ALPLA Group, MBA Polymers, Inc., Trex Company, Inc., PreZero International GmbH, and Avangard Innovative LP. Market Development The circular plastics industry is booming with exciting new breakthroughs, especially in chemical recycling and advanced material recovery systems. These innovations can now process plastics that were once considered unrecyclable, significantly expanding the amount of waste that can be turned back into usable materials. This is a game-changer for creating a more sustainable, circular economy. Mechanical recycling is the best developed in the aspect of industrial possibility whereas other newly emerging chemical recycling processes are developement of new channels of complex polymer recovery and regeneration.The integrated value chains are being formed with the strategic alliances between the technology providers, waste management firm and the manufacturing corporations and integrating their value- chain to optimize the flow of resources and produce as less impact on the environment as possible. Such collaborative programs are fast tracking the implementation of circular solutions with plastic in various industrial sectors and this has created business models that are scale-able displaying obvious economic and financial gains and providing ample sustainability effects that are quantifiable.For Example, in October 2024, SUEZ acquired a 20 percent stake in“The Future is NEUTRAL,” Renault's closed-loop plastics recycling business, through a joint investment of approximately US$ 150 billion. This collaboration secured secondary raw materials for automotive components and accelerated circularity for Europe's largest auto OEM. Renault retained an 80 percent share, with both partners aiming to scale modular recycling hubs across the continent. By Plastic Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), By Recycling Method (Mechanical Recycling, Chemical Recycling, Energy Recovery, Biological Recycling), By Source of Recycled Plastic (Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics, Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR) Plastics, Ocean-Bound & Marine Plastic Waste, Commercial Collection Systems), By Application (Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Industrial Components) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa). The global circular polyolefins market is set to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2024 to USD 41.0 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.8%. The circular polymers market is projected to grow from USD 88.52 billion in 2025 to USD 238.96 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.41%. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

