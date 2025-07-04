Sapiensfirst Launches 'Ann' The AI Recruitment Augmentor That Thinks Like A Human, Works Like A Machine

Ann: AI recruitment augmentor

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SapiensFirst, an AI innovation company headquartered in Hyderabad, unveiled Ann an AI-powered recruitment augmentor that redefines how companies find, evaluate, and engage talent.More than a tool, Ann is built to emulate the intuition of expert recruiters while delivering the speed, consistency, and scale only AI can offer.With the power to read job descriptions and resumes contextually, conduct real-time adaptive interviews, and produce actionable insights within minutes, Ann transforms what was once weeks of work into a seamless, automated flow all without removing the human from the loop.“Hiring today is still manual, biased, and often inefficient,” said Suresh Datla, CEO of ProSapiens and Founder of SapiensFirst.“Ann is our answer to that challenge an AI that enhances recruiter decisions rather than replaces them. Fast, fair, and deeply human-aware.”Ann is not a feature. It's a force multiplier.Designed for both enterprise and high-growth teams, Ann brings intelligence and integrity to every step of the recruitment process. It doesn't just automate it understands.What Ann Delivers:. Contextual Resume Analysis: Goes beyond keywords interprets role intent and candidate relevance, just like a seasoned recruiter.. Adaptive AI Video Interviews: Real-time, evolving conversations that respond to candidate answers simulating human intuition.. Timezone-Aware Scheduling: Automated, cross-border interview scheduling with intelligent reminders.. Cheat Detection: Screen activity and tab-switch alerts ensure interview integrity.. Instant Interview Reports: Get transcripts, behavioral signals, candidate scores, and insights immediately.. Plug & Play ATS Integration: Designed to integrate smoothly into your existing recruitment ecosystem, no disruption needed.Proven Impact Within WeeksEarly adopters of Ann across industries report:. 70% faster candidate shortlisting. Up to 80% reduction in recruitment cost. Enhanced candidate experience through transparency and fairness. Zero technical setup and full GDPR complianceWhether you're hiring 5 or 500 roles, Ann scales without limits and operates 24/7 making it ideal for HR teams that want speed without compromise.“Ann is not another AI tool that promises to 'automate HR.'It's a recruiter's best ally intuitive, ethical, and built for real-world hiring challenges,” added the team at SapiensFirst.About SapiensFirstSapiensFirst is a Hyderabad-based software company focused on building intelligent automation tools that support human decision-making. With a mission to remove inefficiencies and enhance outcomes, the company is redefining how AI is used across industries starting with recruitment.Experience the Future of HiringExplore Ann in action:Request a demo: #demoMedia Contact:Suresh DatlaCEO, SapiensFirst📧 ...Sakchi SinghaniaStrategic Growth Lead,SapiensFirst AI📧 ...Teja DatlaStrategic Partnership & Client Engagement Lead,SapiensFirstAI,...

