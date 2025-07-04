Trescon Launches CARE Global Summit Series Bridging UK Climate Innovation With Emerging Clean Energy Hubs

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In response to the rising urgency for climate solutions and sustainable growth, Trescon has launched CARE – the Climate Action & Renewable Energy Expo – a global summit series focused on accelerating clean energy deployment, climate finance, and breakthrough technologies. With 10,000+ attendees, 950 investors, 225 sponsors, and 200+ speakers expected in 2025, the series offers a powerful platform for deal-making, project showcases, and cross-border collaboration across more than 100 countries.







Kicking off in Dubai on 26–27 November, with edition in Riyadh (8–9 December) and India this February, CARE opens new doors for UK businesses, investors, and innovators to engage directly with high-impact opportunities across emerging markets.

The series opened with the CARE Dialogues on 24 June 2025 – an exclusive, invite-only session, held in Dubai under the theme“Green Finance and Beyond: Driving ESG Across Sectors.” Powered by Emtribe, the event convened senior leaders from finance, policy, and technology to explore practical strategies for embedding ESG into core business models.

“As a partner of CARE, we're proud to back a platform that focuses on what really matters - getting the right people in the room and driving honest, outcome-focused conversations,” said Mohammed Saleem , Founder of Emtribe. He continued,“There's a lot of talk in this space. CARE stands out by pushing for action that's practical, collaborative, and needed.”

As the first official prelude to CARE, the session set the tone for cross-sector collaboration and is helping shape a summit agenda grounded in real-world priorities and regional relevance.

The UK remains a global leader in climate action. With over £100 billion invested in renewables over the last decade and a legally binding net-zero target for 2050, the country is home to some of the world's most advanced clean-tech firms, green finance institutions, and policy expertise gov). The Department for Business and Trade has repeatedly underlined the commercial opportunity of decarbonisation, projected to support over 430,000 green jobs by 2030 (The Guardian).

CARE offers a strategic platform for UK stakeholders to engage with growing markets where the climate transition is gaining rapid momentum. Countries such as India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others in the MENA region, are investing tens of billions in renewable infrastructure, hydrogen, water, grid modernisation, and climate innovation. These regions are actively seeking partners, capital, and technology to accelerate their national net-zero goals.

Speaking about the launch, Naveen Bharadwaj , Group CEO of Trescon, said:“CARE is built for action. From strategic partnerships to investor meetings and technology showcases, this platform helps turn climate ambition into reality. For the UK, it's a chance to scale impact globally, while supporting countries accelerating their clean energy transitions.”

CARE is supported by the Global CARE Alliance, an advisory board of sustainability experts and climate-tech leaders. The Alliance features industry pioneers and policy veterans including:

Alice Spencer , Executive Director, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, UK

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi , Former Minister of Climate Change & Environment, UAE

Adnan Bin Abdulrahman Alalyani , Director General of Environmental Technology, NCEC, KSA

Deepali Khanna , VP, Rockfeller Foundation, Thailand

Dana Kamali , Chief Business Officer, CSR, UAE

Erik Solheim , Former Minister of Environment & Former Under Secretary General, UNEP, Norway

Nizar Kammourie , CEO, SAWACO Water Group, KSA

Saurabh Kumar , VP, GEAPP, India

Urooj Khan , (ESG Assurance Lead & Audit Director, KPMG, UAE

Dr Waleed Alkalash , Former Deputy Minister for Labour, KSA

Their combined expertise anchors CARE in real-world climate leadership, helping transform high-level dialogue into concrete action, investment, and global impact.

CARE is also hosting the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition spotlighting early-stage innovation in areas including renewables, water, circular economy, and climate adaptation. Finalists will pitch live to international investors and corporates with the aim of accelerating deployment at scale.

The series is launching at a critical moment. Global investment in energy transition technologies surpassed $1.8 trillion in 2023 (BloombergNEF), and demand for clean energy partnerships in emerging economies is rising sharply. With governments across Asia and the Middle East committing to ambitious decarbonisation timelines, CARE offers a timely gateway for UK companies to contribute expertise, attract capital, and expand their global footprint.

About CARE

CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy Expo) is a global initiative by Trescon focused on delivering tangible outcomes in climate and clean energy. It is a high-impact marketplace for ideas, capital, and partnerships, bringing together key stakeholders to accelerate sustainable infrastructure, scale climate technologies, and mobilise climate finance. By aligning public and private sector agendas, CARE drives the projects, policies, and investments that power real progress on global climate goals.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship summits including the Dubai FinTech Summit, Dubai AI Festival, DATEwithTech, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.

Key themes at CARE

Climate action & decarbonisation

Renewable energy & CleanTech

Sustainable finance & ESG

Cities & infrastructure

Water & oceans

Circular economy

Mobility & transport

Food security & agriculture

