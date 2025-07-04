403
Rpost Recognized By Gartner For Groundbreaking PRE-Crimetm Cybersecurity Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has been recognized by Gartner Research in two recent Emerging Tech Impact Radar reports as a visionary and early adopter in preemptive cybersecurity. The spotlight is on RPost's PRE-CrimeTM solution-powered by its proprietary RAPTORTM AI framework-which detects cyber threats before they strike by monitoring external email-based reconnaissance from compromised third-party systems. This recognition places RPost among the most forward-thinking cybersecurity innovators in Gartner's evolving landscape of preemptive threat detection.
PRE-CrimeTM, first introduced by RPost in 2022, uses AI to automatically redact or“un-leak” sensitive contextual information before cybercriminals can exploit it. By intervening during the reconnaissance phase-before data theft or impersonation attacks occur-RPost provides organizations with a unique defense that anticipates and prevents crimes in progress. RPost will showcase these innovations at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in Washington National Harbor, June 9–10, where it will present at Stand 460 and on stage as a Theater Speaker.
