Business Reporter: Leveraging Intelligent Automation In Contact Centres
Cognigy now officially launched in the UK by Cognigy, a global leader in enterprise conversational AI, combines generative and conversational AI. Cognigy enables hyper-personalised, multilingual customer service through scalable voice and chat AI agents, agent copilot tools and real-time support. The platform is redefining intelligent automation in contact centres by empowering businesses in sectors such as banking, travel and utilities to deliver natural, human-like customer interactions. Real-world applications such as automating loan application calls for a major European bank, have demonstrated measurable impact - saving thousands of hours while also considerably boosting conversion rates.
To learn more about how a business can benefit from Cognigy's solutions, read the article .
About Cognigy
Cognigy is at the forefront of revolutionising the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution is designed to empower businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant and personalised in any language, and on any channel.
