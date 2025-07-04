Silicon Carbide (Sic) Wafer Market Size To Reach USD 14.65 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 9:28 am - The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market was USD 3.15 Billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Request a free copy of this report:

3rd July 2025 – Rapid procurement of SiC wafers in the fabrication of semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is expected to drive significant demand for the SiC wafers market. According to research, SiC-based voltage regulators can increase energy efficiency by 20-30%. Data centers currently consume around 1% of global power, with that figure anticipated to rise to 3% by 2030.

Power semiconductors and integrated circuits based on silicon carbide (SiC) are significantly more energy efficient than traditional silicon power devices. SiC wafers provide substantial benefits over typical silicon wafers. These wafers can work at up to ten times higher voltages and three times higher temperatures. These variables are supporting their increased use in upcoming high-voltage power semiconductor applications.

The rapid use of 200mm wafers over 150mm wafers to enhance device yield per wafer and lower cost per amp is emerging as a significant technical trend in the silicon carbide wafer industry. Existing globally Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) have a competitive advantage in yield rate because of their cutting-edge equipment and highly optimized production processes as compared to newly established IDMs.

However, increasing geopolitical tensions regarding the supply chain of critical materials are expected to limit the revenue growth of the market. Silicon carbide (SiC) wafer production is significantly dependent on a cross-border supply chain including raw materials, equipment, and parts. On December 23, 2024, the United States will expand its Section 301 trade restrictions on China's acts, policies, and practices to encompass silicon carbide and legacy semiconductor devices manufactured using outdated techniques.

Segment market overview and growth Insights:

The 6-inch SiC wafer (150 mm) segment accounts for the highest revenue share in 2024. Competitors are receiving major orders for 6-inch SiC wafers (150 mm) to fulfill rising demand from developing applications such as electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and renewable energy. For example, on January 31, 2024, Wolfspeed, Inc. announced an extension of its current long-term supply agreements for 150mm silicon carbide wafers with a large global semiconductor company, valued at USD 275 million.

The integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) segment registered a substantial revenue share in 2024. IDM companies manage the full semiconductor production process, from design and wafer manufacture to packaging and testing. On August 8, 2024, Infineon Technologies AG opened a 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor fab production plant in Malaysia. The business invested around USD 2.19 billion in producing SiC power devices, including capabilities for GaN epitaxy.

Regional market overview and growth insights:

Asia Pacific registered the highest market share, and this region is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 24.2% by 2032. This region has major semiconductor foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), SK Hynix, and a number of other significant companies. Also, Government subsidies and strategic investments are making important contributions to the creation of SiC carbide wafer production facilities. For example, on September 24, 2024, the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) approved USD 350 million in funding to enable a joint venture between Hana Microelectronics and PTT to develop a silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Thailand.

North America registered a significant market share in the Silicon Carbide Wafer Market. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is significantly contributing to revenue growth in this region. The US DOC is offering a tax credit facility to encourage the growth of SiC production in the United States. On October 15, 2024, the DOC proposed financing of USD 750 million to finance the expansion of Wolfspeed's North Carolina manufacturing plant. Moreover, on December 17th, 2024, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) approved a USD 406 million grant for Taiwan's GlobalWafers to increase 300-mm silicon wafer manufacture in the United States.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market report is:

.Wolfspeed, Inc.

.Pallidus, Inc.

.Elkem ASA

.ASM International N.V.

.SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

.SiCrystal GmbH

.Semicorex Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd.

.Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co.

.Shanghai Xinkehui New Material Co., Ltd.

.Taiwan Applied Crystal Co., Ltd.

.Omeda Inc.

. Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.

.Avantier Inc.

.Atecom Technology Co., Ltd

.TankeBlue Co, Ltd.

.Episil Technologies Inc

.Coherent Corporation

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Coherent Corporation: 26th September 2024, Coherent Corp. introduced its new 200 mm silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers. The company has begun shipments of both substrate and epi-wafers in 350-micron and 500-micron thicknesses. These next-generation 200 mm SiC epi-wafers feature advanced uniformity in thickness and doping, helping set new benchmarks in the industry while supporting the production of high-performance SiC power devices.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Market on the basis of wafer size, structure, conductivity type, application, industry vertical, sales channel, and region:

Wafer Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.?2-inch

.4-inch

.6-inch

.8-inch & above

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.4H-SiC

.6H-SiC

.3C-SiC

Conductivity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.N-type

.P-type

.Semi-insulating (SI)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Power electronic devices

.Optoelectronics

.RF & Microwave Devices

.Sensors

.Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Automotive

.Industrial

.Consumer Electronics

.Energy & Utilities

.IT & Telecommunications

.Aerospace & Defense

.Medical Devices

.Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

.Foundries/ OSAT

.OEM/ODM

.Research & development

.Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East & Africa

