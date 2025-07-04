The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Sees Robust Growth, Poised at $15.1 Billion in 2025

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 - stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

Boosted by increasing demand for ultrapure water in laboratories, the benchtop laboratory water purifier market size has grown strongly in recent years. Records show a projection of growth from $13.88 billion in 2024 to $15.1 billion in 2025. This change summarises a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Factors such as the growing number of research laboratories globally, an expanding clinical diagnostics sector, the increasing focus on quality control in labs, and stringent regulatory standards for water purity can be attributed to the growth in this historic period.

What Is The Laboratory Water Purifier Market Growth Forecast?

A boom is on the horizon for the benchtop laboratory water purifier market size. With expectations of strong growth in the next few years, the market will grow to $20.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. Rising investments in pharmaceutical as well as biotech research, a growing incidence of waterborne contaminants affecting lab results, an expanding adoption in universities and academic research institutions, and an increased awareness about the impact of lab water quality on experiments, all contribute to this growth in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:





What's Driving The Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market?

The increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the benchtop laboratory water purifier market in the coming years. Waterborne diseases, caused by pathogens that are transmitted through the consumption of or contact with contaminated water, are on the rise due to inadequate sanitation infrastructure. This condition allows human and animal waste to contaminate water sources, thereby facilitating the spread of infectious pathogens.

Who Are The Major Players In The Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market?

Major companies operating in the benchtop laboratory water purifier market are Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Sartorius AG, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ion Exchange India Limited, Labconco Corp., Analytical Technologies Limited, ELGA LabWater, Labindia Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Labtron Equipment Ltd., Chengdu Ultrapure Technology Co. Ltd., Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd., RephiLe Bioscience Ltd., Green Enviro Inc., Anadigi Solutions Private Limited, Arrow Pharmatech, Aqua Solutions Inc., Biochrome, Linco Scientific Instrument & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Aquatic Solutions.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The New Trends For Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market?

Major companies in the benchtop laboratory water purifier market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as ultrapure water systems, to prevent equipment damage and contamination. One such example is Avidity Science, who in November 2023 launched the Avidity Science Solo S ultrapure water system.

How Is The Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Segmented?

The benchtop laboratory water purifier market is segmented by type, installation, distribution channel, and end-use. The type is further sub-segmented into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, deionization, distillation, UV purification, and activated carbon filtration. The installation type is categorised into desktop and wall-mounted formats. The market is also segmented by direct and indirect sales channels. End-uses include food and beverages, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other end-uses.

In Which Region Is The Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Most Dominant?

North America was the largest region in the benchtop laboratory water purifier market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in the benchtop laboratory water purifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Water Quality Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/water-quality-testing-equipment-global-market-report

Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Global Market Report 2025

report/water-and-wastewater-treatment-for-food-and-beverage-industry-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Service Global Market Report 2025

report/wastewater-treatment-service-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at ...



Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.