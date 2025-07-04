Down To The Wire Author Involved In Legal Dispute Following Book's #1 Nonfiction Ranking

In the memoir, Galgano recounts his history with gambling addiction, his recovery through business, and his career as a self-made entrepreneur. Since publication, Galgano has filed a lawsuit against Steve Mueller, a former business associate, alleging that Mueller misappropriated investor funds for personal use, including losses at casinos. The case is currently proceeding in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under Case No. 1:25-cv-05061. Further details are available at .

"It's almost surreal. I've been clean for 32 years and have dedicated my life to doing business with integrity. So to now be on the receiving end of deception-by someone I trusted deeply-is both personal and infuriating. I never did to anyone what this individual did to me."

"Down to the Wire" has received attention for its exploration of addiction, recovery, and business challenges. The book's themes have gained renewed relevance in light of the ongoing legal matter.

The book, endorsed by Paul Stanley (KISS), Doc McGhee, and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Hampton, continues to gain national traction as readers draw parallels between the memoir and Galgano's ongoing legal procedures.

"Sometimes life writes a sequel before you're ready," Galgano adds. "But I'm not running from it. I'm documenting every step of this battle-for truth, justice, and the investors who deserve answers."

"Down to the Wire" is available wherever books are sold.

