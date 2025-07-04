Southeast Asia Surge: Alibaba Cloud Accelerates AI‐Driven Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Alibaba Cloud has unveiled its third data centre in Malaysia and confirmed plans for a second facility in the Philippines, deepening its infrastructure presence in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian centre became operational on 1 July 2025, while the Philippine hub is scheduled to launch by October 2025. These moves are part of Alibaba's broader efforts to bolster cloud and AI services across the region.

Growth in cloud demand and the strategic importance of Southeast Asia underpin this expansion. Alibaba Group's cloud division has embarked on a $52 billion investment over the next three years to build a unified global cloud network, spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. Southeast Asia has emerged as a pivotal battleground as enterprises accelerate AI adoption and seek resilient digital infrastructure.

At a summit in Singapore marking Alibaba Cloud's tenth anniversary in the city-state, Eddie Wu, CEO of Alibaba Cloud, highlighted the company's strategy:“Globalisation is Alibaba Cloud's long‐term strategy,” he said, adding that the company would“accelerate the development of its global cloud computing network”. These statements reinforce Alibaba's ambition to deliver end‐to‐end cloud services, spanning compute, storage, networking and AI capabilities.

This announcement follows earlier infrastructure roll‐outs across Asia. The company deployed a second data centre in South Korea in June 2025 and launched new regions in Thailand and Mexico in the first half of the year. Strategic market withdrawals from Australia and India in 2024 appear to be counterbalanced by intensified investment in high‐potential markets.

Southeast Asia's accelerating digital transformation is creating rising demand for secure, scalable cloud services. Malaysia, with its growing ecosystem of startups and tech‐savvy enterprises, will now benefit from three Alibaba Cloud zones, an improvement in redundancy and local connectivity. The Philippine expansion addresses growing demand in Manila and surrounding urban centres, where cloud adoption is being propelled by fintech, e‐commerce, and the BPO sector.

At the Singapore summit, Alibaba also launched its AI Global Competency Centre, designed to support over 5,000 businesses and 100,000 developers. The centre offers access to advanced AI models, labs and infrastructure support. These investments aim to accelerate enterprise AI adoption by providing both tools and training through partnerships with more than 120 universities, aiming to train 100,000 AI professionals annually.

In addition to infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud is upgrading its cloud offerings. The ninth‐generation intel‐based Enterprise Elastic Compute Service will roll out across Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, UAE, Germany and the UK from July. Enhancements to its Data Transmission Service and Platform for AI demonstrate a push to simplify deployment of large language models and accelerate inference capabilities.

Competitive pressure in Southeast Asia is intensifying, with other hyperscalers-AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud-announcing new regions and services. Alibaba's bets on localised data centres, AI‐centric products and talent development programmes are its response to positioning itself as a regionally integrated cloud‐AI partner.

Regulatory headwinds and trade tensions, particularly restrictions on Chinese cloud firms, lend further urgency to Alibaba's diversification strategy. By embedding infrastructure in Southeast Asia, the company aims to mitigate geopolitical risk, offer compliant local services and deliver low‐latency performance.

Corporate results reflect this momentum: Alibaba Cloud has reported double‐digit year‐on‐year growth in AI‐related product revenues for six consecutive quarters, with Q4 cloud revenue hitting CNY 31.7 billion and quarterly growth of 13%. These figures position the unit as the fastest‐growing segment within the broader Alibaba Group.

Tech analysts and regional partners have praised the expansion as timely.“These deployments will significantly improve resilience, latency and service coverage across key markets,” remarked a Southeast Asia‐based CIO. A telco executive added that local data centres are crucial to scaling AI‐powered services like real‐time analytics, IoT and smart city infrastructure.

Channel partners in Malaysia and the Philippines, including telcos and systems integrators, anticipate accelerated digital transformations. Industry groups reported a surge in enquiries following the Malaysian centre's opening, particularly from manufacturing and education sectors. Cloud‐native startups welcomed the news, viewing the increased compute availability as essential to scaling AI‐driven products.

Optimising energy use and sustainability is also part of the plan. Alibaba's“Energy Expert” ESG‐focused reporting tool integrates AI into energy management. This aligns with industry benchmarks that 84% of leaders see green AI as important, although 69% are still at early adoption stages. Emerging green data centre practices-including renewable power sourcing and efficient cooling-are expected to feature prominently in the Southeast Asian roll‐outs.

The Malaysian data centre opens amid strong macro trends: Malaysia's digital economy was projected to grow at over 10% annually through the next five years, while Philippine cloud adoption is forecast to grow at a similar rate, driven by government digitalisation policies and enterprise cloudisation. As Alibaba deploys this enhanced infrastructure, both nations are expected to see AI‐centred cloud services gain momentum in verticals ranging from finance to manufacturing.

