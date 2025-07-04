THEON Accelerates Strategic Expansion In The Baltic Region
| Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ...
Tel: +30 210 6772290
| Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: ... Tel: +30 210 6728610
About THEON GROUP
THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 200,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
Attachments
-
Press Release_Baltics 04.07.2025 2
THEON representatives with Latvian Ministry of Economy at Baltic Optronics
