Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Footage Of ECO Summit Participants' Visit To Aghdam Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media

Footage Of ECO Summit Participants' Visit To Aghdam Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media


2025-07-04 03:05:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of the 17th ECO Summit participants' visit to Aghdam has been posted on the official Instagram page of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

“Presidents, participants of the 17th ECO Summit in Aghdam.”

MENAFN04072025000195011045ID1109759568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search