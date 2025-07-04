International Manhunt Ends In Extradition Of Azerbaijani Robbery Suspect

MENAFN - AzerNews) On July 4, another individual placed on the international wanted list by the National Central Bureau of Interpol in the Republic of Azerbaijan was extradited to the country.

Azernews reports via AzerTag that the Ministry of Justice reported that Azerbaijani citizen Elchin Bayram oglu Tahmazov, accused of committing armed robbery in collusion with several others (under Article 181.3.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and seizing 120,000 manats belonging to the victim, was located and arrested in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

One of the other suspects in the same case, Ramil Mammadov, had already been extradited from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Azerbaijan on 13 June 2025 and handed over to the investigating authority.

The Ministry of Justice submitted the relevant request and necessary documents to the other side and held negotiations. As a result, consent was obtained for the extradition of the suspects.

Elchin Tahmazov was transferred from Sarajevo to Azerbaijan by officials of the Ministry's Department of International Cooperation and the Penitentiary Service. Based on the court's detention order, he was placed in the relevant pre-trial detention facility.