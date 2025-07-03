Miningnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Set To Revolutionize REE Separation With Rapidsx(TM)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a critical metals technology company developing scalable rare earth element (“REE”) refining infrastructure in North America, marked a significant milestone in the development of a domestic REE supply chain. Ucore was featured in a recent article that discussed the groundbreaking of its Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex (“SMC”) in Alexandria.“This facility represents the company's first commercial REE refining operation and is poised to play a pivotal role in reducing North America's reliance on foreign sources for critical minerals... The Louisiana SMC is designed to utilize Ucore's proprietary RapidSX(TM) technology, an advanced solvent extraction process that offers a more efficient and environmentally friendly method for separating REEs... The U.S. Department of Defense ('DoD') has recognized the strategic importance of the Louisiana SMC by providing $18.4 million in funding to accelerate the installation of the RapidSX technology at the facility. This investment underscores the DoD's commitment to strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical minerals essential to national security and technological advancement.”

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

