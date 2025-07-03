Betteralt Partners With Sprouts Farmers Market To Expand Retail Presence Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BetterAlt's latest retail expansion is placing its Ayurvedic-inspired wellness products in 425 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the U.S., reinforcing consumer demand for natural supplements that combine traditional remedies with modern science-backed formulations.









Photo Courtesy of: BetterAlt

DOVER, Del., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterAlt, a rising leader in Ayurvedic and science-backed wellness, has officially partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market to make its best-selling products available in 425 locations across the United States. The collaboration significantly expands BetterAlt's reach in physical retail, offering Sprouts customers convenient access to a curated line of natural supplements formulated for energy, performance, and holistic wellness.

The initial rollout includes BetterAlt's most in-demand products:



Himalayan Shilajit Resin

Himalayan Shilajit Honey Sticks (Classic and Caramel)

Himalayan Shilajit Gummies (Mango)

Himalayan Shilajit Capsules

Tongkat Ali Cordyceps Capsules Shilajit Sea Moss Capsules

“Partnering with Sprouts is an exciting milestone for us,” said Akash Dhoot, cofounder at BetterAlt.“They're known for putting quality and transparency first - values we care deeply about. Together, we're making it easier for people to bring time-tested, nature-based wellness into their daily lives.”

Founded on the principles of Ayurveda and enhanced by modern science, BetterAlt's products are third-party lab tested at ISO-certified laboratories and formulated to support energy, stamina, cognitive performance, and daily vitality. The company has quickly gained momentum on digital platforms, including Amazon and TikTok, selling over 15 million servings of Himalayan Shilajit and 1.5 million customers within its first year of operations.

The launch into Sprouts stores is part of BetterAlt's broader growth strategy to increase accessibility in high-traffic wellness retail channels while continuing to innovate in functional nutrition. With a focus on consumer trust and quality assurance, the brand is helping reshape how ancient remedies are adopted in modern lifestyles.

About BetterAlt

BetterAlt is a global health and wellness company blending traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to develop natural supplements for today's fast-paced world. Best known for its Himalayan Shilajit-based products, BetterAlt offers functional wellness in various consumer-friendly formats-from resins and capsules to gummies and honey sticks. The company has experienced rapid growth, achieving $100 million in annual revenue and 5x the growth rate. Recognized among the top 3 health brands on TikTok Shop, BetterAlt's products consistently rank #1 on Amazon in their categories and are also available through major retailers like GNC. Headquartered in the United States, the company currently serves markets across North America, Asia, and Europe.

