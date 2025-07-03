PM Modi Welcomed In Trinidad And Tobago With Bhojpuri Chautaal, Hails 'Cultural Connect Like No Other'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon arriving in Trinidad and Tobago. He was greeted with a traditional performance of Bhojpuri Chautaal. During his first official visit to the Caribbean nation, he met members of the Indian community and praised their contributions to the country's development.

PM Modi in a post on X stated,“A cultural connect like no other! Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connect between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern UP and Bihar is noteworthy.”

Watch a video of the cultural performance here:

In another post on X, he hailed the Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain and acknowledging their contribution in the country's development, he wrote,“Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture.”

According to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is historic as a visit by Indian Prime Minister to this Caribbean nation comes after 26 years.

Randhir Jaiswal said, "Today, he was welcomed at the airport by the Prime Minister Kamala Prasad Bissessar and her other cabinet ministers. This visit is historic from India's side because after 26 years, a PM-level visit is taking place.”

Describing the ethnic demography of Trinidad and Tobago, he added, "A total of 13 lakh people live in this country, out of which 45% are of Indian origin. The relationship between India and T&T is very strong and special. Among the 45% of people who live here, most are those who have come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Most of these people are those who have come from Bhojpuri-speaking districts like Chhapra, Ara, Ballia, Siwan, Gopalganj, Banaras, Azamgarh, etc ," ANI reported.